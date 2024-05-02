Jenna Ortega is leaving a popular Netflix show — but ‘Wednesday’ season 2 is safe

A shocking revelation reveals that Jenna Ortega, known for her iconic role in “Wednesday”, is leaving a popular show on Netflix. When the news came online, many assumed that she had unexpectedly left her character Wednesday Addams behind, but thankfully that’s not the case. Instead, Ortega is moving on from the hit animated series “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory”.

Netflix recently released a new trailer for this animated show, and fans noted that Ortega’s character Brooklynn had seemingly died within the first ten seconds, with other characters like Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams) and Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone) confirming her death in their brief conversation. Ben actually said in the trailer: “I’ve been reading stuff on Dark Jurassic, and Brooklynn’s death was no accident. She was targeted.”

Fans were confused and displeased, as Ortega was the main character in the first original series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”. It introduced the six campers who were left stranded on Isla Nublar, said to be set after the first “Jurassic World” movie. Now, “Chaos Theory” takes place six years after the events of the original series, but of course, Ortega won’t be a part of the core crew.

Although Deadline ‘confirmed’ that Brooklynn is dead, fans have been speculating she will return near the end of the series in an attempt to dupe viewers. Ortega hasn’t spoken out about this revelation herself, so Brooklynn may show up again at some point. Not having Ortega’s name in the voice cast seems to confirm her departure for now, but we’ll have to wait and see until the animated series hits the small screen.

Ortega has bigger projects

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s no surprise that Ortega is a rising star in the entertainment industry. Her role in “Wednesday” essentially kickstarted her career, and since the hit show was renewed for season 2 , she’ll probably spend most of her time working on that. She will also be an executive producer in the next season, which is a big role to fill when overseeing the entire process.

Ortega has also worked on upcoming projects such as the romantic comedy movie “Winter Spring Summer or Fall” and the classic horror “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”. Other project announcements include her dark comedy movie “The Death of a Unicorn” with Paul Rudd and even a loose remake of the movie “Misery”, with The Weeknd playing himself and Ortega as his stalker.

She seems to have a lot in the works at the moment, so it makes sense why she couldn’t commit to “Chaos Theory”. This animated series is set to have ten episodes, but Ortega could have a sneaky cameo somewhere in there if her death does turn out to be a dupe.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What this means for 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Even though Ortega’s character Brooklynn won’t be in “Chaos Theory”, the series will still focus on the original characters from “Camp Cretaceous” known as the Nublar Six (down to five now of course). These include Darius Bowman, Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), Ben Pincus, Yazmina "Yaz" Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), and Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez).

“Chaos Theory” follows the aftermath of the dinosaurs roaming the United States. After almost dying when escaping Isla Nublar, the core five now have deep-rooted trauma. Adapting to the real world is more challenging than ever. However, when a conspiracy arises, the team must work together again to stop the potential destruction of dinosaurs and mankind.

Having Brooklynn’s character killed off early on gives the team more incentive to unravel the conspiracy. Since she was such a big character in “Camp Cretaceous”, the other characters will want to follow some kind of revenge while navigating a global adventure. Plus, the group is older in this animated sequel series, meaning the narrative is likely going to be darker than before.

You can stream “Chaos Theory” on Netflix starting May 24. Our guide on the best Netflix shows to watch right now is also worth checking out while you wait.