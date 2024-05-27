New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (May 27-June 2)

It's officially the beginning of summer! Time for a well-deserved vacation spending time with the kids now that they're out of school and catching up with all the new Netflix shows and movies now streaming — and there's plenty to watch.

First, there's "Eric", which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer and children's show host Vincent, whose son goes missing. He soon spirals into instability when he becomes convinced his puppet Eric can help save his son.

Also new on Netflix this week is the Zara Larsson vehicle "A Part of You", which follows Agnes, a teen who's envious of her popular older sister Julia. She's forced to re-evaluate her social standing after a tragedy and reinvents herself while staring down how her choices have changed her life.

For more, don't miss the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below, and check out the 5 best Netflix miniseries with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Bionic'

This dystopian thriller follows two sisters who have been long hoping to find stardom as part of the long jump sport. But in a future where athletes rely on bionic augmentations to help them perform in sports, the sisters' once friendly rivalry devolves into something more disturbing as they view to be the best. This Brazilian cyberpunk-esque thrill ride is a suspenseful look at what it takes to be the best, and whether some have it or not.

Watch on Netflix starting May 29

'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult'

How far would you go for fame? This three-part documentary series explores that question in terms of TikTok dancers who join a cult-like management firm that has them turning their backs on their families and friends. The 7M management company, also a church, is something decidedly more sinister, as a girl named Miranda and a slew of other dancers seem to be falling into its clutches more and more every day, despite insisting they're "fine" under the tutelage of pastor Robert Shinn.

Watch on Netflix starting May 29

'Eric'

This six-episode miniseries stars Benedict Cumberbatch as puppeteer Vincent, creator of beloved kids' show Good Day Sunshine. After his son Edgar ends up missing after going to school, Vincent becomes slowly delusional and volatile as he begins to believe this 7-foot-tall puppet Eric can help him find Edgar. This '80s-set thriller explores Vincent and how quickly the line between reality and fiction begins to blur as his mental state rapidly declines after losing Edgar.

Watch on Netflix starting May 30

'Geek Girl'

Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) is an awkward teenager who thinks she's meant to stay behind the scenes all of her life. That all changes when she's scouted by a modeling agency during a trip to London Fashion Week. Soon, Harriet must navigate the ups and downs of high school and the fashion world while learning she may have been born to stand out instead of remaining a wallflower, after all.

Watch on Netflix starting May 30

'A Part of You'

Agnes (Felicia Maxime) has been living in the shadow of her popular older sister Julia (Zara Larsson) for too long. That all changes one day after a terrible tragedy. When Agnes must change everything she knows about herself in a quick reinvention, she's finally able to live the life she's always wanted. But she soon realizes that nothing is without consequence as her decisions come back to haunt her soon enough.

Watch on Netflix starting May 31

Everything new on Netflix: May 27-June 2

MAY 28

"Bionic" (BR) (Netflix Film)

In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump — but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path.

"Colors of Evil: Red" (PL) (Netflix Film)

A chilling murder at a Tri-City beach exposes a criminal underworld, testing the courage of a prosecutor and a grieving mother seeking answers.

"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" (Netflix Documentary)

A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn’t until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe.

"Patrick Melrose"

MAY 30

"Eric" (GB) (Netflix Series)

A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

"Geek Girl" (GB) (Netflix Series)

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

MAY 31

"A Part of You" (SE) (Netflix Film)

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

"Chola Chabuca"

"How to Ruin Love: The Proposal" (ZA) (Netflix Series)

Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

"Raising Voices" (ES) (Netflix Series)

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

"Tòkunbọ̀" (NG) (Netflix Film)

Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official's daughter to her captors.

JUNE 1



"Too Old for Fairy Tales 2" (PL)

After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met.



"1917"

"30 for 30: Once Brothers"

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"Ali"

"Baby Boy"

"Big Fat Liar"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Burn After Reading"

"The Conjuring"

"The Conjuring 2"

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

"The Devil's Own"

"Divergent"

"The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1"

"The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

"Dune (1984)"

"Heartland: Season 16"

"Home"

"Kicking & Screaming"

"La La Land"

"Land of the Lost"

"The Lego Movie"

"National Security"

"On the Basis of Sex"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"S.W.A.T."

"Simon"

"Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation"

"Tangerine"

"Two Can Play That Game"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/31/24

"2012"

"Boyz n the Hood"

"Burlesque"

"The Choice"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Forever My Girl"

"The Great Gatsby"

"Happy Gilmore"

"The Hunger Games"

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2"

"The Impossible"

"Insidious"

"L.A. Confidential"

"Lakeview Terrace"

"The Mick" seasons 1-2

"Noah"

"Oh, Ramona!"

"The Other Guys"

"Silent Hill"

"Skyscraper"

"Split"

"Think Like a Man"

"Think Like a Man Too"

"You've Got Mail"



Leaving 6/2/24

"Bullet Train"

"Ready Player One"