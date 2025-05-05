'Silo' season 3 wraps filming — what it could mean for the release

Great news for fans of the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series "Silo": Filming on season 3 of the Rebecca Ferguson-led dystopian drama has officially completed, which means that we (hopefully) don't have to wait (too) long for new episodes to drop on the Apple streaming service.

So what does that production wrap-up mean for the release date of the new season?

"Silo" season 3 was greenlit by the streamer alongside a fourth installment, in a two-season pick-up announced back in December 2024. It was also revealed that season 4 would be the show's last.

"Silo" is an adaptation of the Wool series of novels by author Hugh Howey that's set in a dystopian future in which the eponymous structure houses the last 10,000 people on Earth a mile deep into the ground, protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

Filming on both seasons 3 and 4 will be done nearly back-to-back. Apple recently announced the completion of production on season 3 — via a May 2025 social-media post featuring a set snap of series star Rebecca Ferguson (who plays engineer-turned-sheriff Juliette Nichols on the show) with the caption "That's a wrap on season 3."

That's a wrap on Season 3.#Silo Season 1 & 2 — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/thv483v6yOMay 2, 2025

Filming on season 4 is scheduled to begin after a three-month post-production break following season 3.

“We’ll be shooting all of 2025 into early 2026,” showrunner Graham Yost confirmed to Empire.

“There's a big location that we're going to introduce toward the end of Season 3 that plays a very big role in season 4. And because we shoot all 10 episodes [of each season] at the same time, we had to write season 3 and then basically go right into writing season 4.”

It's likely that Apple TV Plus will drop the season 3 episodes whilst they are working on post-production for season 4, so we may reunite with Juliette Nichols and the rest of the "Silo" residents sometime in late 2025 or early 2026.

We're currently projecting a November 2025 release date window for "Silo" season 3, following the conclusion of "Slow Horses" season 5, which would mirror the scheduling last year of "Slow Horses" season 4 and "Silo" season 2. However, an official release date for "Silo" season 3 has not yet been announced by Apple.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

"It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons," Yost said in an official Apple statement.

"With the final two chapters of ‘Silo,’ we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

If you’ve yet to explore the dystopian world of "Silo," now's the time, with the first two seasons currently streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Tom's Guide will keep you fully up to date on all things "Silo"-related as we await the final two chapters of the sci-fi hit.