Prime Video is getting a massive redesign for millions — including AI recommendations

Prime Video is about to major change with several enhancements on a total redesign that will not only streamline your content curation but make it easier to access all of your streaming services.

The biggest change is a content-forward navigation bar that makes it super easy to find the right content at the right time, with Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Live TV all set across the top of the screen. Following these verticals, the navigation bar then continues with other streamers you’re subscribed to, including Starz, MGM Plus, Paramount Plus, Max, and more.

Prime Video is also bringing improved recommendations alongside more clearly labeled Prime Video content to make finding the right show or movie that much easier. Amazon is leveraging some of the best AI tools to better outline its shows and movies across the Prime Video banner.

This new experience is set to officially roll out globally today across all major devices.

A whole new Prime Video experience

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Amazon's Prime Video is one of the most beloved streamers thanks to a wide swath of awesome shows, like "The Boys," "Reacher," "Fallout" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty." But it can often be a bit confusing when navigating the multitude of content, which corrals not only Prime Video's own original shows and movies but also that of several other streamers.

Following today's update, however, content curation on Prime Video never looked so appealing. Amazon is introducing simple Prime Video tags on shows and movies that clearly state it's an original, so you know just what you're clicking on and can find its top 10 shows in a blink.

At the top of the main page is a newly redesigned navigation bar that now includes all of the major verticals, including "Movies," "TV Shows," "Sports," and "Live TV." Past that is a newly included list of "Subscriptions," which will make it much easier for you to sign up and find specific content from other streaming services, like Max, Paramount Plus and more.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Starting today you will also see more easily-readable summaries of content as Amazon has tapped multiple undisclosed LLMs to make movie and TV show synopses that much easier to digest. It's also leveraging Amazon's Bedrock generative AI functions to better fuel its content recommendations, and more recommendation categories, like "Trending Shows" and "Top 10 in the U.S.," should only further content discovery on Prime.

If that wasn't enough, Prime Video's new redesign will also include optimizations like zoom effects, smoother page transitions, and new animations to further make its content hub that much more engaging and easier to navigate.

As mentioned, the new Prime Video experience is rolling out globally starting today across all devices, even older models. Amazon also claims that this new redesign is just the start as it vies to make Prime Video one of the best streaming services with seamless navigation, best-in-class entertainment and subscription consolidation.