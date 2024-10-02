Prime Video just got one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

There are some movies that creep under your skin in the most subtle way possible, and for days after you can’t help but stay up late just to talk about it with anyone who will listen. “Ex Machina” is one of those rare sci-fi thrillers that completely took over my thoughts the first time I watched it, and now that it’s available on Prime Video, it’s the perfect time to revisit this masterpiece — or, if you haven’t seen it yet, finally dive in.

Directed by Alex Garland, “Ex Machina” is an intimate, thought-provoking exploration of artificial intelligence, morality and manipulation. It’s a movie that makes you squirm, not because of flashy action scenes or jump scares, but because of how disturbingly plausible its near-future world feels. This isn't a movie about robots shooting lasers or alien invasions though. It’s about people (well, one of them is AI) in a secluded, high-tech house, playing psychological chess.

So, if you’re in the mood for a thriller that will leave you with more questions than answers, “Ex Machina” is a must-watch. Now that it’s on one of the best streaming services, you have no excuse not to experience it, and here’s why…

‘Ex Machina’ is a fascinating sci-fi study of AI

(Image credit: A24, Universal Pictures)

“Ex Machina” follows Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who’s invited to the remote home of Nathan (Oscar Isaac), the CEO of a tech company, to participate in a groundbreaking experiment. Caleb is tasked with conducting a Turing test on Ava (Alicia Vikander), a stunningly advanced AI, to determine whether she can convincingly pass as human. What starts as a straightforward experiment quickly turns into a tense psychological game, blurring the lines between man and machine in unsettling ways.

At the heart of “Ex Machina” is, of course, artificial intelligence (and what it truly means to be human). Caleb’s conversations with Ava are a fascinating part of the story, as he tries to determine whether her feelings and thoughts are genuine or merely the result of her programming. Can he really distinguish a human from a machine? As the story progresses, it becomes clear that we, too, are being drawn into this test.

Personally I think it’s rare to find a movie that messes with your head in such a satisfying way, but “Ex Machina” does just that. What really makes it work, though, are the incredible performances.

Vikander is absolutely mesmerizing as she shifts between innocence, curiosity and a much darker undercurrent that puts you on edge every time her robotic appearance shows on the screen. Isaac has a subtle charm that conceals an unsettling sense of control. Meanwhile, Gleeson grounds the overall movie as the protagonist. He knows how to be both curious and vulnerable, especially when he grows closer to the beautiful humanoid robot.

Ex Machina Official Teaser Trailer #1 (2015) - Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Be warned that the beginning of the movie is a slow burn, but it’s totally worth it once the tension really settles in. During the first half you’ll see the small cast of characters conspire with and against one another within the confines of Nathan’s remote techno-bunker. The isolation is enough to make you nervous, and that feeling only grows when every conversation, glance and gesture between the characters feels weighted with potential danger.

This sci-fi thriller didn't just win me over when it was released in 2014. “Ex Machina” has an impressive critic score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes (with an 86% audience rating). Wesley Lovell from Cinema Sight said: “A beguiling sci-fi thriller asks the audience to decide who's being tested, the AI or the human. There's plenty of twists and turns in this sensational isolated quest for survival.”

Meanwhile, Empire Magazine’s Dan Jolin stated that the movie is “stylish, elegant, tense, cerebral, satirical and creepy. Garland's directorial debut is his best work yet, while Vikander's bold performance will short your circuits.”

You need to stream ‘Ex Machina’ on Prime Video

(Image credit: A24, Universal Pictures)

If you’re a fan of tense thrillers with a very unsettling plot, “Ex Machina” is a must-watch, and now is the perfect time to check it out on Prime Video. With its intriguing exploration of AI and human nature, this movie offers one of the most gripping experiences in modern sci-fi.

Trust me, this is a movie worth watching this month, as it challenges your perception of what makes someone (or something) truly human. Whether it’s your first watch or a rewatch, “Ex Machina” never fails to impress, even if you end up seeing it more than once.

Stream "Ex Machina" on Prime Video now.