One of my favorite disaster thrillers ever is streaming for free — but not for much longer

“Crawl” is one of those disaster thrillers that hits a little closer to home for me. At its core, beyond the intense alligator attacks and relentless storm, the movie is about the bond between a father and daughter — a relationship that’s at the heart of my own life. This is why it’s one of my favorites, and it’s sadly leaving one of the best free streaming services this month.

If you’re like me and find disaster movies somewhat comforting, “Crawl” is one you shouldn’t miss. This intense movie centers around a competitive swimmer and her father as they fight to survive in their flooded Florida home during a Category 5 hurricane, all while being hunted by vicious alligators. It’s a tense, survival thriller that deserves to be experienced at least once.

Pluto TV is unfortunately dropping this disaster flick this month, so if you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the perfect time. Here’s everything to know about “Crawl” and why you should watch it right now…

‘Crawl’ is a claustrophobic nightmare

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

“Crawl” takes place during a Category 5 hurricane, as Haley (Kaya Scodelario) returns to her childhood home in Florida to check on her father, Dave (Barry Pepper). When she finds him injured and trapped in the crawl space beneath the house, their fight for survival begins. Rising floodwaters and a pack of aggressive alligators make the space their prison, and so Haley has to use her professional swimming skills to navigate such a cramped environment.

The premise might sound a bit out there — alligators hunting people? But “Crawl” is far more intense than it seems at first glance. Yes, the alligators are an ever-present danger, lurking beneath the water, but the real terror comes from never knowing when or where they’ll strike. When Haley first goes down into the crawl space you can almost feel these predators watching, and it isn’t until the moment she first encounters one when you’re like, oh so it’s this kind of movie. Once the action really kicks in, you won’t be able to settle down again.

Aside from Haley's close calls with the alligators, “Crawl” sets itself apart from other disaster flicks through the heart that drives its story. Haley is fighting for her life while also trying to save her father and their loyal dog, Sugar, despite the overwhelming danger.

I resonate with this character on a much more personal level because I know I’d do exactly what she does (maybe with a little less flair). Her commitment to saving her dad reminds me of the strong bond I share with mine, which is why this intense thriller works so well. I always appreciate and remember disaster movies that make the effort to develop the characters, rather than using them as fresh meat.

Crawl (2019) â€“ Official Trailer â€“ Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Of course, “Crawl” may not be the best movie ever, and it does have a few weaker moments when it comes to the special effects, especially during fast-paced action scenes with the CGI alligators (which is understandable since they obviously couldn’t use real ones). But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth watching. Despite its flaws, I had an absolute blast with this movie when I first watched it, and it's still great fun on a repeat watch.

“Crawl” was very well-received after its release in 2019, as it currently holds a solid score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes . Hollywood Reporter also reported that Paramount Pictures confirmed a sequel is in the works due to its surprising success. “Crawl 2” will feature a “new cast and a new location, in this case, the more urban dangers of New York City.”

Stream ‘Crawl’ for free while you still can

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

“Crawl” is currently streaming for free on Pluto TV, a service that offers a wide range of movies and shows (with ads). But don’t wait too long — the movie is set to leave the platform on Thursday, October 31. So, if you haven’t experienced this intense, claustrophobic thriller yet, now’s your chance to experience it before it’s gone!

I can guarantee you’ll be on edge from start to finish, as “Crawl” knows how to deliver a relentless nightmare. If tight spaces also make you uneasy, this movie will turn your worst fear into reality. It’s a very fun and entertaining watch, and I would recommend it to anyone who enjoys a disaster flick in the lead-up to Halloween.

Stream "Crawl" on Pluto TV now.