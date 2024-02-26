7 new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, TV and more (Feb. 26-March 3)

Say goodbye to February and hello to March by watching the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

The lineup of new TV shows is led by the hotly anticipated epic "Shogun," which FX and Hulu hope will be as big as "Game of Thrones." Also on the board are returning favorites "Survivor 46," "The Tourist" season 2 and "Blood and Water" season 4. Here are the top new shows to watch this week.

‘Shogun’ (FX/Hulu)

Every network and outlet has been desperately searching for the next “Game of Thrones” (HBO solved it by simply making a prequel). Now, FX is placing its bet on this sweeping epic adapted from the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, which in turn was loosely based on real events and real people. Set in feudal Japan circa 1600, the story follows three characters whose paths intersect: shipwrecked English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis); Lord Toranga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a formidable daimyo with dangerous rivals; and Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), a woman with a dishonorable family history who must prove her value in an unforgiving society. Expect battles, intrigues, power plays and a bit of romance, all carried out with impeccable production. Sounds like the next “Game of Thrones” might be here.

Premieres Feb. 27 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Survivor’ season 46 (CBS)

Eighteen new castaways head to the remote beaches of Fiji in a bid to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for the title of Sole Survivor and a $1 million prize. As usual in this recent era of the show, the game will run for 26 days and begin with the castaways divided into three tribes. But while the past few seasons have been remarkably chill and calm, season 46 will feature some fireworks in the form of arguments. Things are going to get a little “spicy,” according to the contestants . Bring it on.

Premieres Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo)

Streams next day on Paramount Plus

‘The Tourist’ season 2 (Netflix)

The BBC thriller is a massive hit, with the first season becoming the U.K.’s most-watched drama of 2022 and quickly rising to No. 1 on Netflix when it hit the streaming platform. Star Jamie Dornan is back to continue investigating who he is and why people want him dead. At least now, Elliot has a name and a destination: Ireland. He and girlfriend Helen (Danielle Macdonald) journey to the Emerald Isle to search for more clues about his identity. But Elliot, still grappling with severe memory loss, finds himself in the middle of a long-running feud between the McDonnell and Cassidy families.

Premieres Feb. 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Elsbeth’ (CBS)

An array of excellent guest stars was the calling card of “The Good Wife” and its first spinoff “The Good Fight.” The standout, though, was Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky and unconventional attorney decidedly on the spectrum. Now, Elsbeth gets her own show, in which she’s hired to be an observer to the NYPD. Her cleverness and unique perspective are gifts that are well-suited for the role, though her eccentricity exasperates Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson). And like its predecessors, “Elsbeth” will feature a great lineup of cameos from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Blair Underwood and Reta, among others.

Premieres Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo)

Streams next day on Paramount Plus

‘Blood & Water’ season 4 (Netflix)

The South African teen drama returns with even more drama for Puleng (Ama Qamata) and her abducted-at-birth sister Fikile Bhele (Khosi Ngema). They embark on their crucial senior year at Parkhurst High, which has a new principal vowing to bring order to the school. But their fresh start soon turns rocky, as Puleng and Fik’s past pits them against each other when they discover they’re still being targeted. Case in point: Puleng is blackmailed over a sex tape of her and new student Iván (André Lamoglia).

Premieres March 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ season 7 (Netflix)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal embarks on new food adventures around the world. In season 7, he travels to Mumbai, Washington, D.C., Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, The "Real" Orlando, Taipei, and Scotland. In each location, he uncovers hidden gems and forges connections through the universal language of food.

Premieres March 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Wonderful World’ (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus continues to build up its offering of Korean shows with this revenge drama. Eun Soo-hyun (Kim Nam-joo) is a successful professor of psychology and writer whose life unravels after her son is murdered. When the person responsible isn’t held accountable by the law, Soo-hyun falls into despair — and then decides to enact justice herself. As she pursues vengeance, she bonds with Kwon Seon-yul, a medical school dropout who has a similar tragedy in his past.

Premieres March 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus