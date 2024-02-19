7 new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, TV and more (Feb. 19-25)

Mid-February is the perfect time to hunker down and get cozy with the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include several returning favorites, including "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 6 and the final seasons of "The Good Doctor" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." A new "Walking Dead" spinoff, "The Ones Who Live," debuts. And the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are live-streaming for the first time on Netflix. Here are the top new shows to watch this week.

‘The Good Doctor’ season 7 (ABC)

The final season of the medical drama will see the brilliant autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) take on a new challenge: being a good father. He and Lea (Paige Spara) are still adjusting to parenthood and debating the importance of schedules and routines for little Steve. When Shaun returns to the hospital, his first case involves two babies in need of the same heart — one of whom is Eden, the infant adopted by Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Alex (Will Yun Lee). This might be the highest-stakes surgery that Shaun has ever performed.

Premieres Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Constellation’ (Apple TV Plus)

This drama has elements of its Apple sibling “For All Mankind” — astronauts, a space disaster and the bending of reality. “Constellation” has more of a thriller vibe, though. Noomi Rapace stars as Jo, an astronaut who narrowly escapes an explosion at the space station. When she returns to Earth, she’s joyfully reunited with her daughter. But Jo discovers that key pieces of her life seem to be different. There’s a piano in her house that wasn’t there before and her daughter doesn’t seem herself. Is Jo hallucinating or is something more sinister afoot?

Premieres Feb. 21 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 3 (Disney Plus)

The third and final season of the “Star Wars” animated series has been described by voice star Dee Bradley Baker as the “end of George Lucas’ legacy.” And judging by the gushing early reviews, it’s a fitting culmination. The titular group, formed of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations, is reeling after a clash that took out Tech and saw Omega captured. The Batch, fractured and facing threats from all directions, will have to seek out unexpected allies and embark on dangerous missions to rescue Omega and finally free themselves of the Empire.

Premieres Feb. 21 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (Netflix)

Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” was one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated series of all time (as was its sequel “The Legend of Korra”). M. Night Shyamalan made a poorly received attempt to turn it into a live-action movie. Now, Netflix is hoping to fare better with its live-action series adaptation. The story remains the same, following Aang, a young boy who is destined to be the next Avatar. He must master the four elements of Water, Earth, Fire and Air to restore balance to a world threatened by the hostile Fire Nation.

Premieres Feb. 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 6 (Netflix)

The hit racing docu-series is not a “who won it” but a “how done it.” After all, fans already know what happened in the 2023 season. It’s not much of a spoiler to say reigning champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing lead the pack once again. The thrills come less from the race results and more from the machinations and maneuvers, internal struggles, and simmering rivalries behind the scenes. Season 6 adds rookie drivers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant to the grid.

Premieres Feb. 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix)

For the first time, the SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix after previously airing on TNT for over three decades. The awards honor the best performances in film and television and are voted on by the more than 120,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA guild. Up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Color Purple,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer.” The TV drama ensemble category has “The Crown,” “The Gilded Age,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show” and “Succession.” And the TV comedy nominees are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

Premieres Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ (AMC)

The only thing more enduring than zombies is true love. “The Walking Dead” stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Guirira, who both left the original series well before it ended, reunite for this spinoff that continues the epic romance between Rick Grimes and Michonne. If you don’t recall, Rick was presumed dead by his companions after a clash with a horde of walkers in season 9 but was actually picked up by an unknown militia with a helicopter. Michonne eventually left their crew when she discovered signs he had survived. Now, years later, their paths are destined to intersect again, but they’ve become very different people. Can their relationship come back to life?

Premieres Feb. 25 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus and at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)