New Binge deal lets you get a year of movies and shows for just AU$4.99 a month

Just when we thought streaming price hikes were becoming inescapable, one of Australia's homegrown streamers has dropped a surprisingly sweet deal — and it'll slash the cost of a subscription for a whole year.

With an upcoming slate of new original releases, and select live-streamed sporting events heading to the platform, now is a great time to subscribe to Binge. And from today, (March 1) to March 31, Binge's ad-supported Basic tier has been discounted by 50% to just AU$4.99p/m for 12 months. This means new and returning customers will only pay AU$59.88 in total for a year of access.

You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage though — this offer is only redeemable until March 31, 2025.

Binge Basic subscription | was AU$10p/m now AU$4.99p/m (for 12 months, then AU$10p/m) Typically costing AU$10p/m for a Basic subscription, this Binge deal will save you AU$60.12 over the first year. For a modest AU$4.99 per month, you can access all of Binge's content catalogue, and stream in HD on one screen. Note that this is an ad-supported tier, meaning you'll experience around 5 minutes of advertisements for every hour of viewing.

This highly attractive deal comes at an interesting time for the streamer, as news broke earlier this week that Max was heading Down Under on March 31. It's likely that Binge’s catalogue will lose some content as a result, with HBO shows and franchises expected to depart the platform.

That said, Binge is home to some stellar originals, including Australian-based productions like "Colin from Accounts". Binge's upcoming lineup of originals will include the highly anticipated, "The Last Anniversary", based on a Lianne Moriarty novel of the same name, as well as returning seasons of beloved series "Selling Houses Australia", "Real Housewives of Sydney", "The Twelve", and "Love It Or List It Australia".

Binge also features some popular international series including "Day of the Jackal", "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and complete boxsets of fan favourites like "The Office" and "The Walking Dead". And come month's end, the streamer will start airing live NRL and AFL games on Thursday, Friday and Sundays with no ad breaks during play, thanks to an integration with sister service Kayo Sports.

But, you may be thinking, "What does one actually get in a Binge Basic subscription?". Here's what this discounted rate includes:

Streaming to a single device at a time in HD resolution

An impressive content library of 2,419 titles, made up of 1,118 movies and 1,301 television shows

And a no lock-in contract that you can cancel at anytime

What you will miss out on — compared to more expensive tiers — is the comfort of ad-free viewing and being able to stream select titles in 4K resolution (a feature that's exclusive to Standard and Premium plans). If you don't mind watching up to 5 minutes of ads per hour, then this is a great way to get access to all of Binge’s exclusive shows, movies and sports.

And if you find that the streamer isn't up your alley, you can always cancel your Binge subscription at any time.

If you're keen to see what else Binge has to offer, you can check out the streamer's plans in the widget below: