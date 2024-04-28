Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you're on the hunt for what to watch this weekend, Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched movies is as good a place to start as any, highlighting all the flicks that are generating the most interest with subscribers of one of the best streaming services.

But just because a movie lands a spot in the Netflix top 10 doesn't guarantee it'll be a hit. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of low-quality films find their way into the ranking. That's why we’re picking out the top three movies most worth your time.

These picks are based on the Netflix most-watched list as of noon ET on Sunday, April 28. Below you’ll find one of the best romcoms in years, a twisting true crime documentary, and an award-winning tennis drama that landed Will Smith his first Oscar.

So without further ado, these are the three movies in the Netflix top 10 you need to watch right now.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Anyone But You' (2023)

Romcom fans won't want to miss "Anyone But You," the No.1 hit on Netflix led by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Sparks fly when law student Bea (Sweeney) and finance bro Ben (Powell) meet each other in a coffee shop, but instead of a happily ever after, their picture-perfect first date quickly turns sour.

However, fate brings them together again months later when they realize they're both attending the same wedding, as Bea's sister is marrying one of Ben's friends. In an effort to make the trip as smooth as possible, the two decide to fake a relationship to keep arguments to a minimum and their loved ones' big day drama-free. The last thing they expected was to catch genuine feelings for each other, though, leading to unexpected twists and turns.

It's all loosely based on Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" and anchored by some solid performances from the dual leads. Once the credits roll, be sure to check out our round-up of the five best movies to watch after "Anyone But You."

Watch now on Netflix

'What Jennifer Did' (2024)

Over the past few years, Netflix has built a name for itself as the home of compelling true crime documentaries, and “What Jennifer Did” is the streamer’s latest offering that is practically guaranteed to haunt you long after the credits roll.

Directed by filmmaker Jenny Popplewell, known for her work on "American Murder: The Family Next Door," this chilling documentary dives into the dark depths of human nature, revealing how appearances can be profoundly deceiving. It follows Jennifer Pan, a young woman who endured a horrific ordeal when intruders invaded her home, tied her up, and shot her mom and dad.

After experiencing such terror, the local community rallied around Jennifer as the authorities looked for any clue that would help identify the culprits. But as new evidence comes to light, it becomes evident that Jennifer had a far more complex role in the events of that tragic night than she first claimed, leaving audiences reeling from the shocking revelations.

Watch now on Netflix

'King Richard' (2021)

The movie that won Will Smith his Oscar — although let’s not talk about his actions on that particular night — “King Richard” is arguably more of a performance than a satisfying movie as a whole, but what a performance from the veteran actor. Smith embodies the role of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis greats Serena and Venus, with unwavering commitment.

While “King Richard” follows the familiar beats of a standard sports biopic, it offers some compelling insights into the man who shaped his daughters' extraordinary careers. However, while Richard may have been a coach capable of molding his daughters into international sporting superstars, he was also a very flawed individual, and the movie isn’t afraid to explore the darker side of the larger-than-life character.

Though "King Richard" may not break new ground in the sports biopic genre, Smith's towering portrayal elevates it to a worthwhile viewing experience, and it’s worth watching through to its satisfying conclusion.

Watch now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"Anyone But You" (2023) "Smurfs: The Lost Village" (2017) "Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver" (2024) "King Richard" (2021) "Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut" (2024) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Rust Creek" (2018) "Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp" (2024) "What Jennifer Did" (2024) "Anna" (2019)