New on Prime Video and Freevee in May 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Amazon Prime Video and its free ad-supported sibling Freevee are set to receive a fresh slate of new TV shows and movies in May 2024, with both streaming services offering plenty to be excited about.

This month, “The Idea of You” drops on Prime Video and sees Anne Hathaway play a single mom who becomes romantically involved with the twentysomething singer of the world’s biggest boyband. The early reviews have raved about this romantic comedy, and it looks set to make our best Prime Video movies roundup.

Other highlights in May include the third installment in the popular “Clarkson’s Farm” series as well another hotly-anticipated return in the form of “Outer Range,” which is back for a second season. Meanwhile, new additions include “Maxton Hall” and “The Goat.”

This is just a fraction of the new content arriving this month, so let’s dive into the full list. Below you’ll find everything new heading to Prime Video and Freevee in May 2024, alongside some top picks in case you need a little help picking out the gems.

New on Prime Video in May 2024: Top picks

'The Idea of You'

“The Idea of You” is a romantic drama that explores the unexpected relationship between Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band. A chance encounter brings these two unlikely lovers together, and from there a whirlwind romance begins. However, Hayes’ public life and superstar status present many obstacles for the two to overcome, and Solène learns that life in the spotlight may not be as desirable as it looks from the outside. “The Idea of You” premiered at South by Southwest in March, where it earned a rave reception and ahead of its release on Prime Video it holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Stream on Prime Video from May 3

'Clarkson’s Farm' season 3

“Clarkson’s Farm” has been a huge success story for Prime Video, the documentary show follows outspoken presenter Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to create his own farm business from scratch. It’s a surprisingly compelling concept and this third season looks set to be the most dramatic installment yet as Clarkson’s farm, which he named Diddly Squad, faces all manner of challenges from severe hot weather, skyrocketing inflation impacting the cost of necessary supplies and the potential closure of his beloved farm shop. Needing a creative solution to generate some quick cash, Jeremy hopes to turn hundreds of acres of unfarmed woodland into a profit-making space. Cue all manner of ridiculous schemes and half-baked plans.

Stream on Prime Video from May 3

‘Maxton Hall — The World Between Us’

Based on the best-selling novel “Save Me” by Mona Kasten, “Maxton Hall - The World Between Us” is a new teen drama series that sees the quick-witted scholarship student Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) inadvertently witnesses an explosive secret at the uber-posh Maxton Hall private academy. James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), the egotistical millionaire heir, is determined to stop Ruby from spreading the truth, but unable to buy her silence, he’s forced to deal with her for the foreseeable future. However, their initial dislike of each other soon gives way to a passionate spark, and these two people from different worlds might have more in common than they first thought.

Stream on Prime Video from May 9

'The GOAT'

Prime Video is hoping to have the next big reality hit with “The GOAT” an over-the-top competition that brings together more than a dozen reality superstars to compete for a grand prize of $200,000. The contests all move into the GOAT Manor and then must battle it out across more than 20 challenges to earn the title of “Greatest Of All Time” (and the cash prize, of course). The participants will also have the opportunity to earn and then break their fellow competitors' trust, adding an extra strategic element to the proceedings. “The GOAT” is hosted by charismatic comedian Danial Tosh, and looks like the chaotic gameshow we’ve been craving.

Stream on Prime Video from May 9

'Outer Range' season 2

Prime Video’s sci-fi Western show “Outer Range” is back for its sophomore season this month. Once again starring Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family after discovering a strange phenomenon at the edge of the Wyoming wilderness, the first season was a unique mix of influences that coalesced to form a (mostly) satisfying whole. “Outer Range” season 2 will raise the stakes even higher, as the Abbott family, including Royal’s wife Cecilia (Lili Taylor), struggle to stick together in the wake of a devastating disappearance. There are encroaching threats on all sides, and things are only going to get more intense as the show’s compelling characters are propelled deeper into the dark void that could swallow them.

Stream on Prime Video from May 16

Everything new on Prime Video in May 2024

MAY 1

"12 Angry Men" (1957)

"3:10 To Yuma" (1957)

"A Dangerous Method" (2011)

"A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001)

"Airplane!" (1980)

"All That Heaven Allows" (1955)

"American Me" (1992)

"Anatomy Of A Murder" (1959)

"Atonement" (2008)

"Bachelor Party Vegas" (2006)

"Beautiful And Twisted" (2015)

"Beautiful Girls" (1996)

"Because I Said So" (2007)

"Ben Hur" (2013)

"Biloxi Blues" (1988)

"Blame It On Rio" (1984)

"Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)

"Bottle Rocket" (1996)

"Breach" (2007)

"Breathless" (1983)

"Brigsby Bear" (2017)

"California Suite" (1978)

"Call Me By Your Name" (2018)

"Call Me Crazy: A Five Film" (2013)

"Capote"(2006)

"Chocolat" (2001)

"Clockstoppers" (2002)

"Coco Before Chanel" (2009)

"Cold Mountain" (2003)

"Cry Macho" (2021)

"Dead Reckoning" (1947)

"Death Race" (2008)

"Death Race 2" (2011)

"Death Race 3: Inferno" (2013)

"Delta Force (1986)

"Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection" (1990)

"Drew Peterson: Untouchable" (2012)

"Emma." (2020)

"Erin Brockovich" (2000)

"Europa Report" (2013)

"Everybody Wants Some!!" (2016)

"Fatal Attraction" (1987)

"Fire In The Sky" (1993)

"Flight Of The Intruder" (1991)

"Fluke" (1995)

"Four Weddings And A Funeral" (1994)

"Fried Green Tomatoes" (1992)

"Gattaca" (1997)

"Gilda" (1946)

"Glory" (1990)

"Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man" (1991)

"Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth" (1992)

"Hellraiser IV: Bloodline" (1996)

"Hellraiser V: Inferno" (2022)

"Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker" (2002)

"Hellraiser VII: Deader" (2005)

"Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld" (2005)

"Imagine That" (2009)

"In A Lonely Place" (1950)

"Indecent Proposal" (1993)

"Invasion Of The Body Snatchers" (1956)

"Isle Of The Dead" (2016)

"John Lewis: Good Trouble" (2020)

"Knock On Any Door" (1949)

"Koyaanisqatsi"(1982)

"Lassie: The Road Back" (1970)

"Lizzie Borden Took An Ax" (2014)

"Lone Wolf Mcquade" (1983)

"Magnificent Obsession" (1954)

"Malcolm X" (1992)

"Men At Work" (1990)

"Night School" (2018)

"Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

"On The Waterfront" (1954)

"Once Upon A Time In The West" (1969)

"Open Wide" (2024)

"Pal Joey" (1957)

"Panic Room" (2002)

"Pillow Talk" (1959)

"Pompeii" (2014)

"Psycho (1960)

"Rear Window" (1954)

"Reindeer Games Homecoming" (2022)

"Repo Men" (2010)

"Roboshark" (2015)

"Rolling Thunder" (1977)

"Rope" (1948)

"Run Lola Run" (1999)

"Schindler’s List" (1994)

"Serpico" (1973)

"Shampoo" (1975)

"Sliver" (1993)

"Some Like It Hot" (1959)

"Soul Plane" (2004)

"Stargate: Continuum" (2008)

"Stargate: The Ark Of Truth" (2008)

"Steel Magnolias" (2012)

"Steppin' Into The Holiday" (2022)

"The Accused" (1988)

"The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension" (1984)

"The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland" (1999)

"The Advocate’s Devil" (1997)

"The Big Chill" (1983)

"The Big Heat" (1953)

"The Birdcage" (1996)

"The Birds" (1963)

"The Blues Brothers" (1980)

"The Change-Up" (2011)

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008)

"The Deer Hunter" (1979)

"The Harder They Fall" (1956)

"The Lady From Shanghai" (1948)

"The Last Detail" (1974)

"The Man in the Iron Mask" (1998)

"The Man Who Knew Too Much" (1956)

"The Mountain Men" (1980)

"The Night of The Hunter" (1955)

"The One" (2001)

"The Ring" (2002)

"The Swimmer" (1968)

"The Tarnished Angels" (1957)

"The Wiz" (1978)

"Tom & Jerry" (2021)

"Undercover Brother" (2002)

"Vertigo" (1958)

"Virtuosity" (1995)

"Whiplash" (2014)

"With This Ring" (2015)

"Yours, Mine & Ours" (2005)

MAY 2

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" (2018)

"Sixteen Candles" (1984)

"The Idea of You" (2024)

MAY 3

"Clarkson's Farm" season 3 (2024)

NWSL (2024)

MAY 4

Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video (2024)

MAY 8

"Maxton Hall - The World Between Us" (2024)

"Oh My Ghost" (2015)

"The GOAT" (2024)

MAY 14

"American Fiction" (2023)

"BlacKkKlansman" (2018)

"Muppets From Space" (2020)

MAY 15

"Fifty Shades Of Black" (2016)

MAY 16

"Academy of Country Music Awards" (2024)

"Outer Range" season 2 (2024)

"WNBA" (2024)

"Creed" (2015)

"Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story" (2022)

MAY 17

"99" (2024)

MAY 23

"The 1% Club" (2024)

"The Blue Angels" (2024)

MAY 24

"DOM" season 3 (2024)

MAY 25

"Bombshell" (2019)

MAY 28

"The Boys in The Boat" (2023)

MAY 30

"Die Hart 2: Die Harter" (2024)

MAY 31

"The Outlaws S3" (2024)

AVAILABLE MAY (TBC)

"Angry Birds Mystery Island" (2024)

Everything new on Freevee in May 2024

MAY 1

"Amélie" (2001)

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" (2009)

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" (2013)

"Legion" (2010)

"Linsanity" (2013)

"Out of the Furnace" (2013)

"The Emoji Movie (2017)

"The Hunt" (2020)

"The Lego Ninjago Movie" (2017)

"The Purge: Anarchy" (2014)

"The Purge: Election Year" (2016)

"The Shack" (2017)

"Zoom" (2006)