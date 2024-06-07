3 best free movies on the Roku Channel right now

In case anyone still isn’t aware, you don’t need a Roku device to watch the Roku Channel. The streaming service from the makers of smart TVs and streaming devices is completely free for anyone to watch, as long as you don’t mind sitting through some ads. Although services like Tubi and Pluto TV tend to get the most attention, the Roku Channel has plenty of worthwhile content available, with similarly minor disruptions from advertising.

There’s so much content available on the Roku Channel, actually, that it can be tough to figure out what to watch. In addition to many live channels and on-demand TV shows, the Roku Channel has a wide selection of great movies. Here are three perfect picks to get you started.

'The Terminator'

The subsequent franchise is uneven at best, but James Cameron’s original sci-fi action movie remains a classic. It’s a scrappy low-budget production compared to the later entries in the series, but even at this early point in his career, Cameron demonstrates his creativity in deploying special effects and crafting action sequences. He constructs an immersive, grand futuristic world by mostly sticking to simple locations in the present day.

“The Terminator” also perfectly showcases Arnold Schwarzenegger’s talents, as an implacable cyborg from the future, sent back in time to kill unassuming waitress Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). Human freedom fighter Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), also sent back from the future, is Sarah’s only hope for survival. Cameron captures emotional intensity along with suspense and heady philosophical ideas, all in an efficient, propulsive grindhouse-style thriller.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

The Roku Channel isn’t really known for its original movies, but the service had a huge hit with this tongue-in-cheek “biopic” about comedy musician “Weird Al” Yankovic. Appropriately enough for the artist known for his parodies of popular songs, “Weird” is a parody of music biopics, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic as he rises to stardom.

In the world of the movie, Yankovic has a torrid affair with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) and faces off against a drug cartel, as director Eric Appel delivers a joke-filled takedown of biopic clichés. “Weird” is clever and goofy, just like Yankovic’s music, which is featured throughout — even if in a wildly different context than its actual creation. In its own absurd way, “Weird” takes the ideal approach to showing audiences who Yankovic really is.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Raging Bull'

Martin Scorsese’s film about the life of Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro) may be the best boxing movie ever made, although its portrayal of the sport is not exactly flattering. That clear-eyed approach is part of why “Raging Bull” is so successful, never pulling its punches in its depiction of a nasty, abusive man who was quick with his fists, both in and out of the ring.

De Niro gives one of his greatest performances as the quick-tempered, mean-spirited Jake, who treats both his brother/manager Joey (Joe Pesci) and his wife Vickie (Cathy Moriarty) with barely disguised contempt. Jake is still a tragic figure, despite his boxing championships, and De Niro makes him both sad and reprehensible. The boxing scenes are just as complex, with a dazzling visual style that emphasizes their stark poetry more than any athletic prowess.

Watch on the Roku Channel