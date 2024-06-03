Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching

If you’re always looking for something new to watch, the top 10 list on some of the best streaming services can help, one being Prime Video. Knowing what people are currently watching could shape your decision, and it’s useful when you’re stuck scrolling through endless movies and TV shows.

Prime Video stands out for its extensive and diverse library of content, offering everything from movies and critically acclaimed TV shows to exclusive Amazon originals. But with so many options, how do you choose what to watch?

We’ve sifted through the current top 10 movies on Prime Video to bring you three that are truly worth your time. From a sweet romance starring Anne Hathaway to a documentary about the Blue Angels pilots, there are plenty of choices for your next viewing.

‘The Idea of You’ (2024)

“The Idea of You” is a romantic drama movie based on the novel by Robinne Lee. It follows Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who reluctantly takes her daughter to a music festival after her ex-husband cancels their trip to Coachella. At the festival, Solène meets Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band named August Moon. Despite their age difference, the two embark on a passionate romance that challenges their perceptions of love and fame. If you’re not so bothered about the cheesy plot or generic characters, then “The Idea of You” could be your next romance flick.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘The Blue Angels’ (2024)

Next up on the list is “The Blue Angels”, a documentary movie that delves into the lives and operations of the U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. The movie provides an inside look at the rigorous training, high-stakes performances, and personal sacrifices made by the pilots and crew members. Through groundbreaking aerial footage and behind-the-scenes access, the documentary captures the dedication that defines the Blue Angels. Viewers who want to be blown away by such a fascinating movie should watch this documentary, as it can offer you a profound appreciation for their extraordinary skill.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘American Fiction’ (2023)

“American Fiction” is a satirical comedy-drama based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure." The story centers on Thelonious Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), an author who is frustrated with the stereotypical portrayals of black life in popular culture. Suddenly he has an idea: write a novel mocking the publishing industry's appetite for such narratives. To his surprise, this actually becomes a huge success, which thrusts him into an unwanted spotlight and forces him to face the truth about his novel. “American Fiction” has received critical acclaim for its sharp satire and commentary on the publishing industry and cultural representation.

Watch on Prime Video now