How to watch MotoGP 2025 live online — stream every race this season

The MotoGP season is shaping up to be an absolute thriller as Marc Márquez goes in search of a seventh world title. The veteran Spanish racer last won the title in 2019 but after some lean years in which he struggled with injuries, is back to his very best in 2025.

What makes it even more exciting is that his nearest rival is his younger brother Álex Márquez. The Ducati racer won the Moto2 title back in 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in the premier series after making the move in 2020.

As things stand, the older Márquez holds a 40-point lead over his brother at the top of the championship standings thanks to his five race victories from nine races. But with 13 race weekends still to take place, there are plenty of points up for grabs and things could change very quickly.

Behind the two Márquez brothers, two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia is the only other rider to win a race this season. The Italian finished in second place overall last season and could still emerge as a contender for the title with so many race weekends remaining.

Next up its the Dutch MotoGP at the TT Circuit Assen. Here's our guide on where to watch MotoGP live online from anywhere.

What is MotoGP? MotoGP is the premier class of motorcycle road racing, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). It's the highest level of competition in motorcycle racing and features the world’s top riders piloting 1000cc bikes around a host of circuits. The series involves a season-long championship with race weekends consisting of qualifying, sprint races and a full MotoGP race. There are 22 races over the course of the season, taking in locations from Thailand to North America.

Are there any free MotoGP live streams? MotoGP fans from Austria and Belgium are in luck as specific broadcasters in their country will show every race for FREE. Streaming details listed below: Austria – ServusTV or ORF (free live broadcast) Belgium – RTBF Auvio (free live broadcast)

How to watch MotoGP live streams in the U.S.

All MotoGP races this season will be available to watch on FOX Sports. Coverage will be split between FS1 and FS2. In addition, all races are available via the FOX Sports app, with select races available on FOX Deportes. .

Cord-cutters can access Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Sling Blue (from $45.99/month) is the best choice for MotoGP fanatics - more on that below!

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue to watch Fox Sports. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get 50% off on their first month, too.

How to watch MotoGP live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the rights to every race weekend across the season. TNT Sports packages are facilitated by several different TV providers. Check the likes of BT and Sky to find the most up-to-date pricing.

Discovery+ offers streaming access to TNT Sports' MotoGP coverage, allowing fans to watch the broadcasts live and on demand. Like TNT Sports, this includes every session from practice through to the Grand Prix race, as well as exclusive MotoGP features.

The Discovery+ package that includes TNT Sports is £30.99 per month.

Another option for fans in the U.K. is free-to-air channel Quest which will broadcast live coverage of every Sprint race this season. It will also air two MotoGP grand prix races, including the British MotoGP (August 2-4).

How to watch MotoGP online in Canada

If you want to stream MotoGP live in Canada, you have two options.

REV TV will be broadcasting every race live on linear TV and is available via most cable operators.

If you prefer to live stream the action then TSN Plus is the perfect choice. The direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and also offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, NASCAR and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

How to watch MotoGP online in Australia

Live television coverage of MotoGP in Australia is available through Fox Sports, which is available via Foxtel and Foxtel Now.

Another option is Kayo Sports, where a monthly subscription starts at $25 after a 7-day FREE trial, or you can pay an extra $15 for Kayo Premium and watch MotoGP live streams in 4K.

MotoGP race calendar

Thai MotoGP, Buriram: February 28-March 2

February 28-March 2 Argentine MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo: March 14-16

March 14-16 Americas MotoGP, COTA: March 28-30

March 28-30 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail: April 11-13

April 11-13 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez: April 25-27

April 25-27 French MotoGP, Le Mans: May 9-11

May 9-11 British MotoGP, Silverstone: May 23-25

May 23-25 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand: June 6-8

June 6-8 Italian MotoGP, Mugello: June 20-22

June 20-22 Dutch MotoGP, Assen: June 27-29

June 27-29 German MotoGP, Sachsenring: July 11-13

July 11-13 Czech MotoGP, Brno: July 18-20*

July 18-20* Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring: August 15-17

August 15-17 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park: August 22-24**

August 22-24** Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona: September 5-7

September 5-7 San Marino MotoGP, Misano: September 12-14

September 12-14 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi: September 26-28

September 26-28 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: October 3-5

October 3-5 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: October 17-19

October 17-19 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: October 24-26

October 24-26 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao: November 7-9*

November 7-9* Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo: November 14-16

MotoGP Top 10 Championship Standings

M. Marquez - 270 A. Marquez - 230 F. Bagnia - 160 F. Morbidelli - 128 F. Di Giannantonio - 120 J. Zarco - 97 M. Bezzecchi - 94 P. Acosta - 84 F. Aldeguer - 78 F. Quartararo - 61