How to watch 'American Fiction' — stream the Oscar-winning Jeffrey Wright movie online

Watch "American Fiction" to see why Cord Jefferson's movie won this year's Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

A razor-sharp comedy that will drive you to laughter, embarrassment and exasperation, "American Fiction" follows Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a writer whose career has stalled to a standstill because his novels aren't "Black" enough. Out of spite, he pens an overblown parody of a "Black" novel — and to his boundless horror it's an overnight sensation.

Cord Jefferson's Oscar-winning film is now streaming on MGM Plus in the U.S., and Prime Video elsewhere. If you're traveling abroad, we'll explain how to watch "American Fiction" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

In a scene towards the middle of "American Fiction", Monk grimaces at a TV network's trailer for "Black Stories Month", showcasing the diversity of the "Black experience". The video montage features gang violence, slavery, teenage pregnancy, police brutality and crack smoking.

"American Fiction" skewers the hypocrisy that's rife in intellectual circles, using the publishing industry as its main quarry. There's certainly a thirst for stories from Black people, but only very specific ones. As his agent Arthur (John Ortiz) puts it, what have Monk's reworkings of Aeschlyus' "Persians" and Aristophanes' "Frogs" got to do with the African-American experience?

It's a self-perpetuating cycle that stifles all other viewpoints, and Monk retorts with a novel so boneheaded and thick with clichés that it can't possibly be taken seriously. However, one should never underestimate the lengths gatekeepers will go to to feel absolved.

Based on Percival Everett's novel "Erasure", here's where to watch "American Fiction" — one of several 2024 Oscar winners streaming now — from anywhere. We've also embedded the trailer further down the page.

How to watch 'American Fiction' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“American Fiction” is exclusive to MGM Plus in the U.S..

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you don't have cable, online streaming service MGM Plus costs $6.99 a month or $58.99 annually, but new subscribers are entitled to a 7-day FREE trial.

The streaming service is also available through multiple live TV streaming services, either bundled with a monthly subscription plan or as an add-on service for an extra fee.

For example, it’s available through Amazon Channels to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription (at a monthly cost of $14.99 for Amazon Prime and $6.99 for MGM Plus, after your free trial for both services). MGM Plus can also be accessed through Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, Philo and Sling are the standout cheapest options. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can currently get <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">50% off their first month of membership with either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40). Then add MGM Plus for <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2Fprogramming%2Fmgm" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">just $5 a month.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan (currently $59.99 for your first month, $79.99 a month thereafter) you get over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. You’ll then want the MGM Plus add-on for $5 a month extra.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

Watch 'American Fiction' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “American Fiction” on MGM Plus, Sling or Prime Video?

You can still watch the razor-sharp comedy online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Watch 'American Fiction' on Prime Video

In the U.K., Canada, Australia and beyond, you can watch "American Fiction" on Prime Video right now.

In the U.K., an Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. In Canada, it's CA$9.99 per month or CA$99 per year, and in Australia it's AU$9.99 per month or AU$79 per year.

The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fplaceholder_title%2Fdp%2FB0CQKT3FRW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">30-day free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, such as "The Boys" and "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power."

'American Fiction' trailer

'American Fiction' cast

Jeffrey Wright as Dr. Thelonious "Monk" Ellison

Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr. Lisa Ellison

Issa Rae as Sintara Golden

Sterling K. Brown as Dr. Clifford "Cliff" Ellison

John Ortiz as Arthur

Erika Alexander as Coraline

Leslie Uggams as Agnes Ellison

Keith David as Willy the Wonker

Okieriete Onaodowan as Van Go Jenkins

Myra Lucretia Taylor as Lorraine

Miriam Shor as Paula Baderman