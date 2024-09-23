Ending today! Save 50% on any Paramount Plus plan

October is promising to be a busy month for deals. But here's one discount you won't find during Prime Big Deal Days.

Ending today, you can get Paramount Plus for just $29.99/year. That's a whopping 50% off and works out to just $2.50/month. This deal is open to both new and former subscribers. Note: You can opt for either Paramount Plus Essential for $29.99/year (limited ads) or Paramount Plus with Showtime for $59.99/year. The latter plan includes no ads and you also get Showtime originals. (For more discounts, check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus coupon codes).

Paramount Plus subscription: 50% off from $29/year @ Paramount Plus

Today only, you can get a full year of Paramount Plus Essential for just $29.99. Or get a year of Paramount Plus with Showtime for $59.99. Paramount Plus with Showtime includes the same features as the Essential plan, but also throws in live access to your local CBS station, no ads (except live TV and select shows), Showtime originals and movies, and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

With a Paramount Plus subscription, you get access to an ever-growing library of originals, live sports, and 24/7 news coverage all at a very competitive price point.

Paramount Plus offers plenty of original programming like the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," the highly anticipated new season of "The Chi," and tons of "Star Trek" spin-offs. You've also got plenty for young viewers to enjoy with a whole selection of new and classic Nickelodeon shows, including the "iCarly" revival as well as every single episode of "Spongebob Squarepants."

The service is no slouch when it comes to movies either, as the Showtime tier gets you access to critically acclaimed new releases like "Past Lives" and "Talk to Me." You can check out our list of Paramount Plus movies to watch this month.

More than just your favorite movies and shows, though, Paramount Plus also offers live sports, such as NFL, The Masters, PGA Tour, and the UEFA Champions League, and you also get access to your local CBS feed.

For more cable-cutting options, head on over to our guide to the best streaming services.