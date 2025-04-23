7 best Walton Goggins shows to stream right now

Walton Goggins is an iconic actor at this point.

It's interesting to think about, given that he rarely takes the lead role in movies or shows. But when it comes to shows across the best streaming services in particular, he has an incredible resume.

Despite Goggins not being the lead in these shows, more often than not, when you think of them, you think of him. If you don't think of him first, then he's probably the second person you think of.

The man's performances stick with you. In fact, he's so good, he's even stopped directors from killing him off in a show before. That's rarified air.

So with his most recent iconic performance — Rick in season 3 of "The White Lotus" — now officially over, here are the seven best Walton Goggins shows to stream right now.

‘The Shield’

It's incredible, but despite "The Shield" being considered by many to be one of the best crime dramas — if not shows — of all time, it's probably only Goggins' fifth most recognizable role now.

Goggins wasn't a bit player on the show, either. "The Shield" starred Michael Chiklis as Vic Mackey, leader of the Strike Team in a fictional Los Angeles district known as the farm. Goggins' Detective Shane Vendrell was one of the main members of the Strike Team for all seven seasons.

Like all of Goggins' iconic characters, Vendrell is complex. Yes, he's a police detective trying to reduce crime. But he also covers up a shooting, gets blackmailed ... the list goes on.

If you're looking for Goggins' breakout role, this is it. So go stream "The Shield" now and enjoy an incredible series of television.

Stream it now on Hulu

‘Justified’

"Justified" is probably how most people were introduced to Walton Goggins. Which is incredible, because he was originally supposed to be killed off in the first episode.

This neo-Western crime drama stars Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The series starts with Raylan sent back to his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky, after an incident in Miami gets him in trouble.

In the first episode, he runs into Boyd Crowder (Goggins), a white supremacist criminal whose history with Raylan is long and checkered.

Boyd was supposed to die at the end of that episode, but Goggins was so good as the Kentucky outlaw that test audiences demanded he survive his gunshot wound. He'd go on to be a thorn in Raylan's side throughout the series, and even make an appearance at the end of the sequel, "Justified: City Primeval."

"Justified" is one of the best shows ever, and it's also probably my favorite. Watch it for Olyphant, watch it for Goggins — whatever you do, just make sure you watch it.

Stream it now on Hulu

‘Vice Principals’

After "Justified," Goggins starred in "Vice Principals" alongside series creator Danny McBride, who was red hot after "Eastbound and Down."

This HBO comedy had Goggins and McBride as North Jackson High vice principals Lee Russell and Neal Gamby, respectively. They both expect to become the new principal when the job opens up, but when the district brings in Dr. Belinda Brown (Kimberly Hébert Gregory) instead, they band together to get her fired.

McBride's Gamby was nominally the show's lead, but it's really about him and Goggins' Russell spiraling into self-destruction as they try to get Brown out of the picture.

It's a quick two-season series, and well worth watching for Goggins and McBride. So if you're looking for a quick binge, go check out "Vice Principals" now.

Stream it now on Max

‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Just a year after "Vice Principals" ended, Goggins teamed up with McBride again for "The Righteous Gemstones."

This comedy series revolves around the Gemstone family — a massive South Carolinian family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by widower Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). he and his children Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) lead comfortable lives, fueled by the church's largesse. But with that opulence comes immaturity, and hijinks ensue.

The show has a deep ensemble cast, but Goggins' portrayal of Baby Billy Freeman is still iconic. He's Eli's brother-in-law and a former child star who is a terrible influence on the Gemstone children.

Despite shifting from series main to recurring as the show went on, his perfectly coiffed platinum blonde hair is unforgettable. "The Righteous Gemstones" just entered its fourth and final season, so there's never been a better time to start watching.

Stream it now on Max

‘Invincible’

"Invincible" is an animated series, yet I'd be lying if there wasn't at least a passing resemblance between the animated Global Defense Agency leader Cecil Stedman and his voice actor, Mr. Walton Goggins.

For those who haven't seen this Prime Video show, it's adapted from the Robert Kirkman comic series of the same name. It stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, a teenager whose dad, Nolan (J.K. Simmons), is secretly a half-alien superhero named Omni-Man.

While Mark is undeniably the star of the show, Cecil is almost the Lex Luthor to Mark's Superman. Or perhaps, some combination of Bruce Wayne and Luthor.

He's not evil, but he won't hesitate to use any means necessary to keep the Earth safe, even if that means keeping it safe from people like Mark. That makes him an incredibly complex character, and season 3 does a great job exploring Cecil's backstory. Stream it now before "Invincible" returns in 2026 for season 4.

Stream it now on Prime Video

'Fallout'

"The Last of Us" season 2 may be the cream of the video game adaptation crop, but "Fallout" is right there with it.

Also set in a post-apocalyptic world, this series, based on the popular "Fallout" series of games, centers around Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a Vault Dweller whose family is revealed to have a dark and mysterious past.

That past forces Lucy to abandon the confines of Vault 33 for the surface, where she meets the irradiated Ghoul, played by Goggins. The Ghoul, unlike Lucy, has lived on the surface for centuries and comes from a time before nuclear war ravaged the Earth.

As their paths start to cross more and more, it's revealed just how far back their connection goes. Start watching now, and get ready for "Fallout" season 2 soon.

Stream it now on Prime Video

'The White Lotus' season 3

"The White Lotus" season 3 just wrapped up, so it's probably fresh in your mind. But if you haven't watched the latest season of Mike White's murder mystery show, you need to — especially for the epic finale.

In this season, the show heads to Thailand, where we meet an assortment of characters, freshly arrived for a Southeast Asian vacation. One of them is Rick, played by Goggins, and he's got a mysterious air to him. He arrives with his partner Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and while she's clearly enamoured with him, he's a bit more distant.

We learn why he's distant as the show goes on, and why he's really in Thailand. We also know how he — as well as the Ratliffs, the girls' trip and other hotel guests — fit into the show's deadly conclusion.

Head over to Max to start watching now and while you watch, read up on "The White Lotus" season 4.

Stream it now on Max