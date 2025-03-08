How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online right now: HBO, Max release date, time

If you've just arrived at "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 but missed the three previous seasons of this critically-acclaimed comedy (sex scandal, money issues and a war with a Christian militia group so far) the best thing to do is binge them on the channels below because you might not be prepared for what the fourth and final season about this dysfunctional family of TV evangelists is about to deliver up.

Here's how to watch “The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 - Premiere date, time U.S. date and time: "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 premieres 10 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 7.

• U.S. — Max

• U.K. — Sky Comedy

• AUS — Binge

Ok, you were warned. There is deviance, violence, cutting edge religious satire and full-frontal male nudity plus PrayerPods (incredible that a tech bro hasn't actually come up with these yet) and if Baby Billy Freeman (played by Walton Goggins) gets his way there will also be a TV series about a teenage Jesus ("Teenjus" anybody? No, really, that's the name).

Meanwhile, Eli Gemstone (the always sublime John Goodman) is drinking away his life on a yacht but will he find someone new - enter Lori (Megan Mullally) the thoughts of the Gemstone kidults is priceless here. It's the final season - as we may have mentioned (is somebody getting a campaign together to make them carry on?) - and it is definitely building up to something over these last nine episodes.

Here's the trailer for 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4, which you can stream with all of the best Max shows. We've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in the U.S.

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 online in the U.S.. It premieres on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 7 - the same time it hits Max.

Free 7-day trial Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Max costs $10 to $20 per month.

How to watch HBO from anywhere

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' S4 around the world

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in the U.K.

"The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 is going to air on Sky Comedy (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) on Wednesday, March 12 2025

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' S4 online in Canada

Crave is the home of "The Righteous Gemstones" in Canada and season 4 drops on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch "The Righteous Gemstones" in Australia and season 4 drops on Monday, March 10 with episodes streaming weekly.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 - Cast

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

John Goodman as Eli Gemstone

Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Tim Baltz as BJ Barnes

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Skylar Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman

Greg Allan Williams as Martin Imani

James DuMont as Chad

Jody Hill as Levi

Troy Hogan as Matthew

Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone

Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone

Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap

Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap

Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap