How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online right now: HBO, Max release date, time

They're back and if you thought the last season was crazy, brace yourselves for more divine madness.

&quot;The Righteous Gemstones&quot; s4: (Clockwise from top) Eli Gemstone (played by John Goodman), Kelvin Gemstone (Adam DeVine), Jesse Gemstone (Danny McBride) and Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson)
(Image credit: HBO)
If you've just arrived at "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 but missed the three previous seasons of this critically-acclaimed comedy (sex scandal, money issues and a war with a Christian militia group so far) the best thing to do is binge them on the channels below because you might not be prepared for what the fourth and final season about this dysfunctional family of TV evangelists is about to deliver up.

Here's how to watch “The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 - Premiere date, time

U.S. date and time: "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 premieres 10 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 7.
• U.S. Max
• U.K. Sky Comedy
• AUS Binge
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Ok, you were warned. There is deviance, violence, cutting edge religious satire and full-frontal male nudity plus PrayerPods (incredible that a tech bro hasn't actually come up with these yet) and if Baby Billy Freeman (played by Walton Goggins) gets his way there will also be a TV series about a teenage Jesus ("Teenjus" anybody? No, really, that's the name).

Meanwhile, Eli Gemstone (the always sublime John Goodman) is drinking away his life on a yacht but will he find someone new - enter Lori (Megan Mullally) the thoughts of the Gemstone kidults is priceless here. It's the final season - as we may have mentioned (is somebody getting a campaign together to make them carry on?) - and it is definitely building up to something over these last nine episodes.

Here's the trailer for 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4, which you can stream with all of the best Max shows. We've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in the U.S.

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 online in the U.S.. It premieres on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 7 - the same time it hits Max.

Away from home? Don't panic. A good VPN can hook you up with your usual domestic streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

Max
Free 7-day trial

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Max costs $10 to $20 per month.

View Deal

How to watch HBO from anywhere

If you're traveling abroad for work or vacation, you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a VPN. We use and recommend NordVPN – it works brilliantly, is affordable and has tons of streaming features.

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' S4 around the world

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in the U.K.

"The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 is going to air on Sky Comedy (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) on Wednesday, March 12 2025

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' S4 online in Canada

Crave is the home of "The Righteous Gemstones" in Canada and season 4 drops on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

Not at home? No problem. Just get a VPN and hook up with your usual domestic streaming platform. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch "The Righteous Gemstones" in Australia and season 4 drops on Monday, March 10 with episodes streaming weekly.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

On vacation or working Down Under? Don't worry. To use your regular domestic streaming service just use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 - Cast

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

John Goodman as Eli Gemstone

Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Tim Baltz as BJ Barnes

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Skylar Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman

Greg Allan Williams as Martin Imani

James DuMont as Chad

Jody Hill as Levi

Troy Hogan as Matthew

Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone

Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone

Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap

Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap

Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap

Bill Borrows
Bill Borrows

Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.

