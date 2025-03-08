How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online right now: HBO, Max release date, time
They're back and if you thought the last season was crazy, brace yourselves for more divine madness.
If you've just arrived at "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 but missed the three previous seasons of this critically-acclaimed comedy (sex scandal, money issues and a war with a Christian militia group so far) the best thing to do is binge them on the channels below because you might not be prepared for what the fourth and final season about this dysfunctional family of TV evangelists is about to deliver up.
Here's how to watch “The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
U.S. date and time: "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 premieres 10 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 7.
• U.S. — Max
• U.K. — Sky Comedy
• AUS — Binge
Ok, you were warned. There is deviance, violence, cutting edge religious satire and full-frontal male nudity plus PrayerPods (incredible that a tech bro hasn't actually come up with these yet) and if Baby Billy Freeman (played by Walton Goggins) gets his way there will also be a TV series about a teenage Jesus ("Teenjus" anybody? No, really, that's the name).
Meanwhile, Eli Gemstone (the always sublime John Goodman) is drinking away his life on a yacht but will he find someone new - enter Lori (Megan Mullally) the thoughts of the Gemstone kidults is priceless here. It's the final season - as we may have mentioned (is somebody getting a campaign together to make them carry on?) - and it is definitely building up to something over these last nine episodes.
Here's the trailer for 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4, which you can stream with all of the best Max shows. We've got all the details about how to watch below.
How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in the U.S.
HBO and Max are the two ways to watch "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 online in the U.S.. It premieres on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 7 - the same time it hits Max.
How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' S4 around the world
How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in the U.K.
"The Righteous Gemstones" season 4 is going to air on Sky Comedy (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) on Wednesday, March 12 2025
How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' S4 online in Canada
Crave is the home of "The Righteous Gemstones" in Canada and season 4 drops on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.
Watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online in Australia
Binge is the place you want to go to watch "The Righteous Gemstones" in Australia and season 4 drops on Monday, March 10 with episodes streaming weekly.
Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.
'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 - Cast
Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone
Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone
Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone
John Goodman as Eli Gemstone
Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman
Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers
Tim Baltz as BJ Barnes
Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone
Skylar Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone
Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman
Greg Allan Williams as Martin Imani
James DuMont as Chad
Jody Hill as Levi
Troy Hogan as Matthew
Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone
Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone
Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap
Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap
Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap
