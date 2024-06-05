Netflix confirms 'Peaky Blinders' movie with Cillian Murphy — here's what we know

It's time to don your best flat cap as Netflix has confirmed the long-rumored “Peaky Blinders” movie is happening. And even better, Cillian Murphy is returning to star as Thommy Shelby, a self-made man and the iconic protagonist of the hit show.

“Peaky Blinders” is a British crime drama series set in England after World War I. It follows the Shelby crime family, led by the cunning and ambitious Tommy Shelby (Murphy), as they navigate the underworld of organized crime and political intrigue. The series is known for its gritty storytelling, complex characters, and stylish cinematography, while also capturing the essence of post-war Britain. Not only that, but the overall series has an incredible score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Netflix announced this week (June 4) that the “Peaky Blinders” movie will be written by Steven Knight, who also wrote all 36 episodes of the critically acclaimed series. Tom Harper will return as director after helming three episodes in the first season.

Murphy shared a few words after the announcement: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

According to Deadline , filming for the “Peaky Blinders” movie is set to start later this year. The plot is being kept under wraps, but Knight did tease it would take place during World War II while explaining more about the franchise’s future: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Tom Harper said, “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

Cillian Murphy is starring in the lead role again, but he’ll also be an executive producer alongside Caryn Mandabach, Knight, and Guy Heeley. Murphy seems to be going down the producer route since he’s also preparing to star in and produce the horror sequel “28 Years Later”.

Even though we don’t have any plot details, the movie will be a continuation of the series. Season 6 ended with the Peaky Blinders emerging victorious after Thomas went through some traumatizing events, and he seemingly rode off on a white horse in the series finale. This perfect shot allowed the franchise to continue, and with Netflix already having confirmed the movie, it looks like there is more to explore.

IGN also reported that there could be two new spinoffs in the franchise. One of them might be set in 20th-century Boston, and the other centered around Polly Gray, the aunt of Thomas Shelby.

There’s no estimated release date considering the movie is in very early development, but hopefully, it won’t be too long until we see Murphy’s Thomas Shelby on our screen again. In the meantime, you can check out the best Netflix movies in 2024 or stream all six seasons of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix now.