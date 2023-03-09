Luther: The Fallen Sun release date and time: How to watch on Netflix

Luther is back! Idris Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled detective in Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix. The movie is a continuation of the TV series that aired its fifth and final season in 2019.

The show follows John Luther (Elba), initially a Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) in the working for the Serious Crime Unit. He's completely dedicated to his job — to the point of obsession. He'll do anything to solve a case, including the use of violence and illegal tricks.

His first case involves murders committed by the charismatic psychopath Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson). After she manages to evade capture, they become deeply linked. The series ends with a showdown between the pair, that seems to result in Alice's death. Luther, deeply disgraced, is arrested for his various misdeeds.

In Fallen Sun, Luther remains in prison, though he soon hatches a plan to escape. A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London. The cyber genius David Robey (Andy Serkis) is also partially responsible for putting Luther behind bars. The former detective is determined to break out and catch Robey by any means necessary.

Luther: The Fallen Sun premieres Friday, March 10 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

The movie has a run time of 129 minutes.

Netflix is available in dozens of regions around the world.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Luther: The Fallen Sun's trailer begins with DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo) seeking the whereabouts of Luther from his former boss, Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley). See, Luther has broken out of prison to bring a killer to justice.

"I need to find this man," he growls. "I'm still a copper."

Luther: The Fallen Sun cast

The cast of Luther: The Fallen Sun is led by Idris Elba as John Luther, a former DCI who was disgraced and sent to prison.

Elba is joined by:

Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine, a counter intelligence operative hunting down Luther

Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk, Luther's former superintendent

Andy Serkis as David Robey, a tech billionaire and serial killer

Thomas Coombes as DS Archie Woodward

Hattie Morahan as Corinne Aldrich

Lauryn Ajufo as Anya Raine

Vincent Regan as Dennis McCabe

Henry Hereford as Brian Lee