Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The Netflix top 10 is a great resource when you're trying to nail down what to watch. But just because a movie ranks high, doesn’t guarantee its quality. Case in point, the truly terrible comic book movie “Madame Web” is sitting at #8 right now, and we strongly advise you to skip it. So how do you figure out which movies are worth the hype?

That's where we come in. Here at Tom's Guide, we've narrowed down the best movies in the Netflix top 10 to watch right now. This list includes an AI-focused action movie, a family-friendly mystery full of cute critters, and the movie that finally earned the Godzilla franchise its first Oscar last year. There’s something for everybody here.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on June 2. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming as well as everything new to Netflix this month.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

The Oscar-winning "Godzilla Minus One" is finally on streaming platforms outside of Japan. As someone who was blown away by it in theaters (I never thought a Godzilla movie would leave me a blubbering mess), I've been singing this movie's praises for months now with no way to share it with friends and family. Well, not legally at least.

"Godzilla Minus One" lays bare the original titan's brilliance — and does so with such a heart-wrenchingly powerful message of hope about humanity that you can't help but feel moved by it. Written and directed by acclaimed CG animator and VFX artist Takashi Yamazaki, it's set during the very tail end of World War II after the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It follows Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a kamikaze pilot who hesitates in his mission by detouring to a maintenance stop on Odo Island. He has no way of knowing that Japan's surrender is on the horizon. But after one fateful encounter with a reptilian behemoth that stomps ashore and wreaks havoc, he's certain that the life he’s known thus far has come to an end.

'Atlas' (2024)

The Jennifer Lopez-led sci-fi thriller "Atlas" premiered on Netflix at the end of May, marking the streamer's latest attempt to build a high-profile sci-fi epic to call its own. Hopefully, audiences will warm to it more than they did with Zack Snyder’s two-part "Rebel Moon" series, which debuted to middling reviews.

Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but aloof data analyst who harbors a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. In a future where AI soldiers have become common, a rogue AI has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. Shepherd signs up for a mission to the stars to capture the renegade robot, which is linked to her mysterious past. But when things go off the rails, she's forced to team up with what she fears most, partnering with an AI that calls itself "Smith," to complete her mission. Oh, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, naturally.

'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (2019)

The first live-action film based on the hit Pokémon series, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" is the rare video game movie adaptation that captures all the joy and heart of the source material. Think of it as "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" except with CGI Pokémon interacting with real-life actors instead of hand-drawn toons. The movie follows Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), a once-aspiring Pokémon trainer who gave up on his dreams and grew estranged from his police detective father after his mother's death.

After he learns his father has died in a car accident, he heads to his apartment to clean up and discovers the shock of his life: his father's Pikachu, who speaks in plain English (none of that "Pika Pika" crap) that only he can understand. Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) convinces Tim that his father is alive, and they join forces to unravel the mystery of his disappearance while uncovering a sinister plot afoot. It's a fun mystery adventure stuffed with Easter eggs and references for die-hard fans that still has plenty for non-Pokémon players to enjoy.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"Atlas" (2024) "Colors of Evil Red" (2024) "The LEGO Movie" (2014) "Godzilla Minus One" (2023) "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" (2019) "Shrek" (2001) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Madame Web" (2024) "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" "Mother of the Bride" (2024)