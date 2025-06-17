5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more (June 17-23)

There’s plenty of noteworthy new movies across the best streaming services this week, with a little something for everyone from gruesome horror to an inspiring space-themed doc.

However, I think the biggest newcomer is the arrival of “A Minecraft Movie” on HBO Max. I’m no fan of the flick; it ranks in my 5 least favorite movies of 2025 to date (sorry, Minecrafters), but its box office-breaking success suggests I’m in the minority camp with this opinion.

Other top new picks include “Final Destination Bloodlines” arriving on premium video-on-demand streaming platforms, and Netflix’s new vibrant animation from the studio behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Kpop Demon Hunters” — yes, that is a real movie that you can watch this week.

If you’re looking for something fresh to stream over the next seven days, you’ve come to the right place. And also don’t forget to check out our guide to the best TV news shows this week.

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ (PVOD)

The return of the iconic “Final Destination” series was a long time coming and after more than a decade's wait, “Final Destination Bloodlines” proved more than worthy of the franchise's name.

I’d go as far as to say it might even be the best installment to date; it's certainly top two, in my opinion. The passage of time certainly helps the formula of a cast of characters being stalked by death feel fresh again, but “Bloodlines” makes some subtly creative (and super bloody) choices that work a treat.

As all “Final Destination” movies do, “Bloodlines” begins with a bombastic premonition, where a character sees a vision of future death to come, managing to save a few people, death quickly comes back to claim those who escaped his master plan.

However, the wrinkle here is that this time it’s the grandchildren of one of the survivors who are being hunted. Alongside this new spin, “Bloodlines” still offers all the outrageously gory deaths you’d expect from a “Final Destination” movie and has an enjoyable self-aware streak as well.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 17

‘Friendship’ (PVOD)

Friendship | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

My local theatre hasn’t yet screened “Friendship,” so I’m particularly pleased to see it arrive on streaming this week because the comedic combo of Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd sounds absolutely perfect.

Based on the movie’s critical reception (it’s currently rated 88% on Rotten Tomatoes), it looks like the team-up of Rudd and Robinson was just as good in practice as it sounded on paper. This one certainly seems worth the rental fee.

In “Friendship,” Tim Robinson plays Craig, a suburban husband and father whose wife is growing frustrated with his increasing emotional distance. When he meets a neighbor, Austin (Rudd), the two strike up a close friendship.

But their fast relationship might just be the catalyst for the destruction of both their lives. It kinda looks like a quirky version of Rudd’s other bromance comedy, “I Love You, Man,” and that’s one heck of an elevator pitch to me.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 17

‘Sally’ (Hulu and Disney Plus)

SALLY | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films - YouTube Watch On

Sally Ride was an extremely inspirational figure as the first American woman to travel to space (and only the third overall). This new documentary aims to celebrate her life and a litany of incredible achievements.

It’s sure to be a documentary that will inspire viewers and also remind us just how small our place in the universe truly is. Also, it’s simultaneously hitting both Hulu and Disney Plus, so the House of Mouse is giving this a big push.

Beyond Sally’s incredible achievements while working at NASA, the movie also explores her life beyond her important work, highlighting the deeply personal story that was going on behind the scenes.

Her 27-year relationship with science educator Tam O'Shaughnessy is a key part of the documentary, with “Sally” showcasing how the pair had to make numerous sacrifices in their professional and personal lives to keep their romance under wraps.

Watch on Hulu and Disney Plus from June 17

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Sony Animation - YouTube Watch On

If I selected movies on this list based on the titles alone, then Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” would deserve the top spot, because the eyebrow-raising name is surely going to help this animated musical action-comedy stand out in the crowded Netflix library.

I’m a little surprised to learn that this isn’t based on a pre-existing manga or anime, or created in collaboration with a real pop band. Instead, it's an original property from Sony Pictures Animation. Consider me intrigued to see the final result.

The movie focuses on a Kpop super group, comprised of Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who spend their time leaping between sell-out stadium shows and, you’ve guessed it, hunting demons.

They must rise to the occasion when they face their biggest threat yet, a rival boy band who are really demons in disguise. I’m not a Kpop aficionado whatsoever, but the fantastic “Spiderverse”-like animation style is enough for this movie to have already earned a place in my Netflix watchlist.

Watch on Netflix from June 20

‘A Minecraft Movie’ (HBO Max)

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve been desperate to scream “Chicken Jockey” at the top of your lungs in your own living room, then you’ll be delighted to know that “A Minecraft Movie” is streaming on HBO Max from Friday (June 20). Just don’t ask me what the term means, I’m still not really sure.

Beyond the many memes, the movie is a sugary blockbuster bursting with colorful effects and larger-than-life characters. Whether you find it entertaining or just highly irritating is a matter of personal taste, but you can’t deny its cultural impact.

Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks, this wild adventure is inspired by the juggernaut block-building video game of the same name, and sees a quartet of misfits stumble upon a strange blocky land known as the Overworld. Here, they team up with a zany crafter, Steve (Black), and set out on a quest to save the Minecraft universe from an army of sinister pigs.

Watch on HBO Max from June 20