Forget Prime Day — a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription is 50% off for a limited time

While Prime Day 2024 may be kicking off this week, more than just retailers are getting in on the savings event. As part of a limited-time summer promo, cord-cutters can save big on a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, home to great shows like “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” "Halo" and the recent "Frasier" revival, as well as live sports.

Right now you can get Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $5.99 per month for two months — that's 50% off the tier's usual price of $10.99. Best of all, both new and existing subscribers can get in on this promotion. There is no coupon code either, just head on over to the Paramount Plus landing page and hit the Get Started button. You'll want to act fast though, as this discounted rate is only available through July 17.

Get two months of Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $5/month now through July 17. Paramount Plus with Showtime includes the same features as the Essential plan, but also throws in live access to your local CBS station, no ads (except live TV and select shows), Showtime originals and movies, and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

With a Paramount Plus subscription, you get access to an ever-growing library of originals, live sports, and 24/7 news coverage all at a very competitive price point.

On top of the shows we already mentioned, the streamer offers plenty of original programming like the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," the highly anticipated new season of "The Chi," and tons of "Star Trek" spin-offs. You've also got plenty for young viewers to enjoy with a whole selection of new and classic Nickelodeon shows, including the "iCarly" revival as well as every single episode of "Spongebob Squarepants." And the service is no slouch when it comes to movies either, as the Showtime tier gets you access to critically acclaimed new releases like "Past Lives" and "Talk to Me."

More than just your favorite movies and shows, though, Paramount Plus also offers live sports, such as NFL, The Masters, PGA Tour, and the UEFA Champions League, and you also get access to your local CBS feed.

Note that this deal expires on July 17, so be sure to snag your discounted subscription now to enjoy everything Paramount Plus has to offer for less. For more cable-cutting options, head on over to our guide to the best streaming services.