While one clown's latest big-screen outing is a certified flop (sorry, "Joker 2"), a far more sinister one has been scaring up a storm on the big screen.

Yes, of course we're talking about "Terrifier 3", the third installment in Damien Leone's uber-violent horror franchise that stars the horrifying demonic killer, Art the Clown (as portrayed by David Howard Thornton).

Just three days on from its theatrical release on October 11, the blood-soaked, low-budget slash flick was already the highest-grossing "Terrifier" movie, and it has managed to rake in more than $28 million at the box office worldwide.

This third, festive, caper sees Art's nemesis, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), and her friends trying to rebuild their lives in the run-up to Christmas... but Art and the possessed Victoria Heyes re-emerge to terrorize Miles County all over again.

Not quite brave enough to venture out to the movie theater and want to watch "Terrifier 3" from the comfort of your own home? Here's the latest news about a "Terrifier 3" streaming date.

When is 'Terrifier 3' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "Terrifier 3" right now is by heading to your local movie theater; be sure to check your local listings for showtimes to plan your trip.

Before it comes to any streaming service, "Terrifier 3" will first be available to rent or purchase on Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) platforms like Prime Video.

But if you're waiting for it to come to a streamer like Netflix or Max, you might have a bit of a wait on your hands.

That's because we already know that "Terrifier 3" will make its streaming debut on ScreamBox, a horror-centric streamer that's owned by Cineverse, which distributes the "Terrifier" movies. If you haven't come across the streamer before, it costs $6.99/month or $59.99 per year to sign up.

"Terrifier 2" landed on ScreamBox roughly three and a half weeks after it hit theaters on October 6, 2022. If the threequel follows the same pattern, then you might be able to stream "Terrifier 3" sometime in early to mid-November.

Unfortunately, that date's still only our best guess. Plus, with it being a big hit at the box office, there's a chance its streaming debut might come a little later down the road. As and when we get an official "Terrifier 3" streaming date, we'll be sure to include it here, so keep checking back.

However, it's worth noting that both the previous two Terrifier movies are available on Prime Video. So it's not beyond the realm of possibility the third installment could arrive there at some point in the future.

Of course, if you're looking to plan your viewing for the spookiest season of the year, we've already got plenty of recommendations for Halloween. Check out our guide to the best Halloween movies you can stream for free right now, the 7 new to Prime Video movies that are perfect for Halloween, or the best horror movies on Netflix for more frightfully good flicks.