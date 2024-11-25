5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)

Alongside turkey and mashed potatoes, feast on the new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Paramount Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's new TV schedule features two thrillers, the spy intrigue "The Agency" with Michael Fassbender and the political drama "The Madness" with Colman Domingo. For a reality romance fix, check out seniors looking for love on "The Later Daters." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Chef’s Table’ season 7 (Netflix)

The show that makes my stomach growl is back with a seventh volume featuring culinary masters across the globe who are redefining today’s food landscape. This season’s lineup features Philadelphia’s Nok Suntaranon, cooking Southern Thai; “Top Chef” standout Kwame Onwuachi of New York City, cooking Afro-Caribbean; Spain’s Ángel León, cooking seafood; and married chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval of Mexico City, cooking Mexican and South Asian fusion.

All 4 episodes premiere Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Madness’ (Netflix)

This conspiracy thriller stars Colman Domingo as media pundit Muncie Daniels, who’s looking for a new direction and takes a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel. There, Muncie stumbles upon the murder of a well-known white supremacist — and then is framed for the crime. Forced to go on the run to clear his name, he reconnects with estranged family members and finds unlikely allies to fight against disinformation in a post-truth world.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ (NBC)

Thanksgiving is all about tradition, and part of that is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade will include 7 giant helium balloons, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, 27 floats, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, and the one-and-only Santa Claus. Expect performances by Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter, and appearances by “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo and the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty. New featured balloons include Minnie Mouse, the Elf on the Shelf and Spider-Man.

Special premieres Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) or Peacock

‘The Agency’ (Showtime)

A top-notch cast including Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere headlines Showtime’s new espionage thriller. Covert CIA agent Martian (Fassbender) is ordered to abandon the undercover life he built for years and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, their romance reignites — pitting his career, real identity and mission against his heart. He and his paramour soon find themselves thrust into a deadly game of international intrigue.



Episodes 1 and 2 premiere Friday, Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus With Showtime

The success of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” is naturally drawing copycats. Netflix’s version follows singles in their 50s, 60s and 70s as they try for a second (or third … or fourth) chance at love. Six baby boomers — some of whom haven’t been in a relationship in over a decade — go on a series of blind dates with potential partners of a similar age. They get some help navigating the modern dating landscape from their children, friends and dating coach Logan Ury. She encourages the singles to set realistic dating goals and expectations, while also enjoying the unexpected, joyous moments that come with meeting new people.

All 8 episodes premiere Friday, Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix