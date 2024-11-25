New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix are definitely worth a watch after some Thanksgiving dinner.

Actually, maybe you shouldn't wait quite that long for some of these shows and movies. Especially "Our Secret," the latest romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan which debuts on Netflix the day before Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving though, you're going to want to binge the entire eight-episode season of "The Madness." This new conspiracy thriller stars acclaimed actor Colman Domingo and you're not going to want to miss a second of it.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in November or read up on everything we know about "Squid Game" season 2, which just now has an official release date.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Madness'

"The Madness" stars Colman Domingo as media pundit Muncie Daniels. A former political consultant, he takes a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the next great American novel, hoping it will help get his life back on track.

But unfortunately, it does just the opposite. Muncie stumbles across the murdered body of a well-known white supremacist, making him the only witness to the crime. Framed for a crime he didn't commit, he's now forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. But whether he can do that and keep his family safe remains to be seen.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 28

'Our Little Secret'

Nothing is more terrifying than a first holiday with a new partner's family. Well, unless their sibling also brings their new partner ... who happens to be your ex.

That's the plot of "Our Little Secret," the latest of Lindsay Lohan's romantic comedies for Netflix. It stars Lohan as Avery, who is spending Christmas with her boyfriend's family only to discover that her ex Logan (Ian Harding) is also spending the holidays there, as he's now dating Avery's boyfriend's sister. Don't miss a single awkward minute of it this week on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 27

'Senna'

Throughout the years, there have been many great F1 drivers, but only 11 have ever won three or more World Drivers' Championships. The greatest "what if...?" among those drivers is undoubtedly Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, who some consider the best F1 driver of all time.

Unfortunately, we'll never know just how great Senna could have been, because his life was tragically cut short at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, when a crash near the Tamburello corner at Imola led to his death, just one day after the death of fellow driver Roland Ratzenberger during qualifying.

"Senna" is a new limited series starring Gabriel Leone as the legendary driver and covers Senna's life from the beginning of his career till its unfortunate end. Whether you're an F1 fanatic or love a dramatic miniseries, "Senna" is a must-watch.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 29

'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey'

JonBenét Ramsey was a six-year-old beauty pageant queen. But after December 26, 1996, she became known for something far more sinister. That morning, her parents John and Patsy Ramsey discovered JonBenét was missing, with a chilling ransom note left in their house. Later that same day they found her in the home's basement, revealing that she had sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in their own home.

Following this reveal, the Boulder, Colorado police quickly cast suspicion on JonBenét's family, possibly due to little experience in such a gruesome, high-profile case. This murder quickly turned into a national obsession and it was only in 2008 that the Boulder DA personally apologized to the Ramsey family and cleared them due to DNA evidence.

But as of today, the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey" examines this famous murder case under the supervision of Academy Award-nominated director Joe Berlinger and tries to shed further light on who may have done this and how everything went so wrong.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All'

If you've never watched or listened to Anthony Jeselnik's stand-up, he has a distinct style. His comedy is dark, with an arrogant demeanor that is frankly an acquired taste.

But it's a taste many have acquired over the years because he's just that good. In "Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All," Jeselnik — now in year 20 of his standup career — makes no attempt to change up his biting, boundary-pushing comedy routine, as you can see in the trailer above.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 26

Everything new on Netflix: Nov 25-Dec 1

NOVEMBER 25

"Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey" (Netflix documentary)

Police missteps and a media circus derailed the JonBenét Ramsey murder case. This definitive docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice.

"The Creature Cases" chapter 4 (Netflix family)

Ready to solve more animal mysteries? Team up with special agents Sam and Kit to crack new creature cases all over the world!

NOVEMBER 26

"Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All" (Netflix comedy special)

Anthony Jeselnik celebrates 20 years of delivering boundary-pushing comedy to the masses in this razor-sharp stand-up special.

NOVEMBER 27

"Chef's Table" volume 7 (Netflix documentary)

Meet five world-class chefs who redefine culinary boundaries with delicious, innovative dishes honoring their diverse cultures and personal philosophies. Featured chefs include Nok Suntaranon (Philadelphia, PA), Kwame Onwuachi (New York, NY), Ángel León (Spain), Norma Listman & Saqib Keval (Mexico City, MX).

"Our Little Secret" (Netflix film)

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.

NOVEMBER 28

"Asaf" (TR) (Netflix series)

A father grapples with his divorce as he spins into a world of organized crime. With his son's life on the line, what will his next move be?

"Is it Cake? Holiday" (Netflix series)

Talented bakers, unbelievable illusions and joyful holiday vibes. Is It Cake? Holiday brings back nine All Star bakers from past seasons for the ultimate holiday showdown. Across four episodes, watch as bakers return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, wreaths, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking competition. Bakers will baffle the celebrity judges with their festive and delicious deceptions and fight their way to the ultimate grand prize.

"The Madness" (Netflix series)

Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

NOVEMBER 29

"Senna" (BR) (Netflix series)

Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever.

"The Snow Sister" (NO) (Netflix film)

A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit.

DECEMBER 1

"Bunk'd" season 7

"Burlesque"

"Daddy Day Care"

"The Happytime Murders"

"Little"

"Midway"

"Project X"

"We're the Millers"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

