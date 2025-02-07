9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Tubi and more (Feb. 7-9)

Got the February blues? Cheer yourself up by getting cozy with the new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

At the top of my weekend watch list is Netflix's new true scam drama "Apple Cider Vinegar." In the mold of "Inventing Anna," the limited series explores how wellness influencer Belle Gibson managed to fake cancer and peddle her lifestyle, app and cookbook as the cure. Also making its debut is Tubi's original comedy "The Z-Suite," which stars Lauren Graham as a CEO pushed out in favor of Gen Z employees. Three fan-favorite returning series are also back: the friendship and romance tale "Sweet Magnolias, the sports drama "All American" and the animated dark superhero saga "Invincible."

On the movie side, Amy Schumer fakes expecting a baby in her new rom-com, "Kinda Pregnant." Oh, and if you're into sportsball stuff, Super Bowl 2025 is airing on Sunday. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ (Netflix)

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This real-life scam drama follows in the vein of the Netflix hit "Inventing Anna." Set in the early days of Instagram, it centers on Australian influencer Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) and her best friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) as they create a global wellness empire. Belle insists she cured her terminal brain cancer through diet, exercise, and alternative therapies. But the truth unravels — there was never a tumor, only a carefully crafted illusion on social media, a bestselling app, and a companion cookbook.

►All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Z Suite’ (Tubi)

The Z-Suite | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Tubi’s first original comedy series stars the brilliant Lauren Graham of "Gilmore Girls" and "Parenthood." Monica Marks is a sharp-witted CEO who runs a boutique New York ad agency alongside trusted right-hand Doug Garcia (Nico Santos). But when one disastrous decision snowballs, the entire executive team is ousted and replaced by a group of Gen Z upstarts, led by savvy social media manager Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun). Refusing to fade into the background, Monica launches her boldest campaign yet to reclaim the company she helped build. The only problem? The new Z-suite is settling in just fine at the top.

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Tubi

‘Clean Slate’ (Prime Video)

Clean Slate - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This comedy is one of the final projects from the legendary Norman Lear. Harry Slate (George Wallace), a traditional and outspoken Alabama car wash owner, is caught off guard when his estranged son returns home to Mobile — as a proud trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox). As they navigate life under the same roof, father and daughter try to rebuild their relationship while experiencing the coming-of-age moments they missed the first time around. Desiree’s homecoming comes with a few surprises, including an unexpected spark with Harry’s employee, Mack (Jay Wilkison).

►All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 4 (Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Best friends forever … and a day. Lifelong confidantes Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) lean on each other as they face whatever life brings their way. This season, the Magnolias weather a powerful storm that shakes the town of Serenity while also navigating the holidays, from Halloween to Christmas.

►All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Invincible’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video's other ultra-violent, action-packed superhero series that's not "The Boys" is back. Season 3 of the animated fan favorite "Invincible," based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books, follows Mark (Steven Yeun) as he continues his training with Cecil (Walton Goggins) and debuts a sleek new blue-and-black suit. But tensions rise between them over Cecil’s backing of the Reanimen. Meanwhile, Mark struggles to protect his loved ones, including his rapidly growing, superpowered half-brother Oliver.

►Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Prime Video

‘All American’ season 7 (The CW)

All American | Season 7 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's a new school year, which means new challenges for everyone in this high school football drama. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) steps into his role as Crenshaw’s new QB coach, struggling to balance being both a mentor and a friend. The pressure mounts when he takes in one of his players, forcing him into a father-figure role he’s nowhere near ready for. Meanwhile, his wife Layla (Greta Onieogou) tries to juggle marriage with the demands of running her own production company and nightclub.

►Episode 1 streaming now on The CW

New movies

‘Kinda Pregnant’ (Netflix)

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Amy Schumer always plays a bit of a trainwreck in her movies (particularly in 2015’s “Trainwreck”) and that’s no different in her latest rom-com. Lainy is a teacher in her early 40s who really wants to start a family and her desperation grows after a breakup. When her best friend Kate (Jillian Bell) announces she’s pregnant, Lainy can’t help but feel jealous — so jealous that she pretends she’s pregnant, too. It’s great, at first, and she makes a new friend in pregnant young mom Megan (Brianne Howey). But then, Lainy falls for Megan’s brother (Will Forte) and her fake pregnancy threatens to derail the possibility of a real one in the future.

►Streaming now on Netflix

‘Piece by Piece’ (Peacock)

PIECE BY PIECE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 11 - YouTube Watch On

In a cinematic first, this documentary about music superstar Pharrell Williams is told through LEGO animation. The unique coming-of-age chronicle from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville follows Williams’ journey from his childhood in Virginia Beach through forming the Neptunes with Chad Hugo to his international smash successes with collaborators Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake. But unlike traditional docs, the story uses the visual imagery of LEGO pieces. Williams also wrote five new songs for the soundtrack.

►Streaming now on Peacock

‘We Live in Time’ (Max)

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Just in time to rip your heart out for Valentine’s Day, this weepy romance makes its streaming debut. Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield pair up as couple Almut and Tobias, whose love story is told in nonlinear flashes to key points like meeting for the first time when she hits him with her car, moving in together, welcoming a child, and learning of Almut’s cancer diagnosis. The movie, directed by John Crowley (“Brooklyn”), opens with that devastating scene and jumps back and forth through a decade, highlighting how time is not on their side.

►Streaming now on Max