This beloved Hulu comedy series with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes just got canceled — but it could still be saved

One of the worst parts of the streaming era is that plenty of genuinely good shows keep getting canceled and earlier this week (on Feb. 4), we learned that yet another Hulu series was getting the chop.

Yes, just a couple of weeks after the streaming service canceled one of my personal favorite TV shows, it was reported that Disney's Onyx Collective brand — which produces projects from underrepresented creators — wouldn't be renewing Natasha Rothwell's "How to Die Alone" (as reported by Variety).

This decision comes in spite of the fact that "How to Die Alone" was warmly received. The eight-episode series currently has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and fellow viewers alike praising it as thoughtful, hopeful, and, crucially, very funny. Plus, it bagged the Independent Spirit Award for Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Rothwell herself told Variety that she is "shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled", by Onyx's decision, adding: "This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success"."

Despite the decision, "How to Die Alone" fans shouldn't despair just yet, as Rothwell's made it clear she remains committed to the project; here's what we know right now, and a little bit more info about the show itself in case you've not come across it before.

What is 'How to Die Alone' about?

"How to Die Alone" is a comedy series created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, who you may know as spa manager Belinda Lindsey from HBO's "The White Lotus".

The series revolves around Mel (Rothwell), a broke, Black JFK airport transport assistant who has never been in love and has forgotten how to dream of bigger things.

However, a brush with death the night before her birthday changes her perspective. Following an accident, she strives for a fresh start and begins to try and reimagine her life and her relationships.

In addition to Rothwell, the series also includes Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jaylee Hamidi, and Chris Powell, among others.

Could 'How to Die Alone' come back?

If you're devastated by the news, there is still a chance that "How to Die Alone" could be saved.

In her statement to Variety, Natasha Rothwell revealed that she plans to shop the show around to other networks or streamers; maybe Netflix will snap it up?

"This show took me eight years to bring to life", Rothwell notes, "and if there's one thing I've learned in that time, it's resilience. I'm not giving up. My team and I are committed to finding "How to Die Alone" a new home because stories like this matter.

"Now more than ever, television that amplifies previously unheard voices, and that prioritizes hiring and casting decisions that accurately reflect the diversity of the world, is essential. Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased", the star added.

Hopefully, "How to Die Alone" will find a new home soon. In the meantime, you can look forward to seeing Rothwell reprise her role in "The White Lotus" season 3, which premieres on HBO and Max on Feb. 16.