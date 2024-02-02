9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (Feb. 2-4)

Got the February blues? Cheer yourself up by getting cozy with the new movies and shows premiering this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services.

Leading the weekend slate is the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which sees Larry David's constantly-exasperated curmudgeon ranting about ... well, everything as usual. Also on the docket are the debuts of the sexy spy caper "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and the Netflix's new racing docu-series "NASCAR: Full Speed."

On the movie side, the Oscar-nominated "Past Lives" hits streaming. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (Prime Video)

Reimagining a classic blockbuster through a series reboot has proven to be a popular way to breathe new life into a beloved concept. Notable examples like "Watchmen" and "Fargo" have set a high standard, with others like "Reacher" becoming hits, though there have been duds like "RoboCop." The latest addition to this trend is the remake of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," the iconic 2005 romantic spy thriller that originally starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Now, Donald Glover steps into the role of the mister, while Maya Erskine assumes the role of the missus. As lonesome operatives for a clandestine agency, they willingly join forces both in espionage and matrimony, weaving a tale of partnership and intrigue.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 12 (HBO/Max)

I never would’ve bet that Larry David’s semi-autobiographical comedy would last for 12 seasons, but it’s been a prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good run. Even David himself seems amazed he tolerated doing it for so long, as he stated, “I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be - the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.” Well, this fictionalized version of “Larry” is going out as he’s ever been — complaining, grumbling and offending at every turn.

Episode 1 airs Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Feud: Capote vs The Swans’ (FX)

This feud has been simmering for quite awhile. After a seven-year hiatus, Ryan Murphy finally unspools the second season of “Feud,” this time delving into the life of celebrated author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander). The story follows Capote’s formation of a clique of society's most elite women in the 1970s, affectionately known as "the Swans." Mirroring Capote's approach, Murphy assembles a cast of prominent actresses, with Naomi Watts taking on the role of Barbara "Babe" Paley, Diane Lane as Slim Keith, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Demi Moore as Ann "Bang-Bang" Woodward and Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carso.

Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

New episodes air Wednesdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Genius: MLK/X’ (Hulu)

The acclaimed historical biographical anthology’s latest installment delves into two iconic figures in American history: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The limited series follow both from their early years, when they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their adulthoods as Civil Rights pioneers. The story traces both the parallels and differences in their lives as they rise to become trailblazers.

Episodes 1 and 2 streaming now on Hulu

New episodes air Thursdays on ABC or NatGeo (via Sling or Fubo)

‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ (Netflix)

Following the triumph of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," Netflix is gearing up for another gripping racing docuseries, this time putting the spotlight on NASCAR. Episodes will delve into the journeys of drivers as they endure the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of vying for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship on the racetrack. The drivers include Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.

All 5 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Clone High’ season 2 (Max)

The revival of the adult animated sitcom is back to chronicle the ongoing escapades within a high school teeming with clones of historical luminaries. Following their thaw-out, Abe Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), JFK (Chris Miller), and Cleopatra (Mitra Jouhari) are still finding their rhythm in school among peers like Harriet Tubman (Ayo Edebiri). However, Joan's attempt to kill everyone else brands her as an outcast with the likes of the reviled Bleacher Creatures, a faction that includes Christopher Columbus (Neil Casey) and Jackee the Ripper (Jackée Harry).

All 10 episodes streaming now on Max

Movie Premieres

‘Past Lives’ (Paramount Plus)

The last two Best Picture Oscar winners, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “CODA,” were indies that premiered at early festivals. I’m not saying “Past Lives” will make it a hat trick, but the romantic drama did nab a nomination in the top category so it’s within the realm of possibility. The story follows Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood friends in South Korea who were separated when Nora’s family moved to the United States. Two decades later, the now-married Nora reunites with Hae Sung when he visits New York. As they reconnect, they confront the “would’ve, could’ve, should’ve” of their lives.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus with Showtime

‘Shortcomings’ (Netflix)

Randall Park is an actor best known for comedic performances in “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Always Be My Maybe” and MCU projects “Ant-Man” and “WandaVision.” He moves into directing with this dramedy starring Justin H. Min and Sherryl Cola. Ben is a struggling filmmaker in Berkeley who manages an arthouse movie theater by day and binges Criterion Collection DVDs by night. He can also be found pontificating in diners with his best friend Alice. When a change in his life sets Ben adrift, he must figure out what he really wants.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Dicks: The Musical’ (Max)

Think “Profane Parent Trap.” This raunchy comedy expands on a two-person off-Broadway show created by writer/stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. They play Trevor and Craig, self-obsessed business rivals who discover they are long-lost twins who were separated at birth. After discovering each other’s existence, they hatch a scheme to reunite their divorced mother (Megan Mullally) and father (Nathan Lane). Along the way, they sing, dance and let loose an untold number of F-bombs.

Streaming now on Max