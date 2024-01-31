What to watch in February 2024: 13 new shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Looking for what to watch in February 2024? The well is certainly not dry thanks to all the new shows and movies arriving this month on Netflix, Prime Video and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

With so many options, it's easy to get overwhelmed. That's why we're highlighting the biggest, buzziest and most interesting new shows and movies premiering this month. They include the returns of "Abbott Elementary" and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," the debuts of the historical epic "Shogun" and the latest "Walking Dead" spinoff "The Ones Who Live," and the Jennifer Lopez musical/cinematic experience "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story." Here's our guide on what to watch in February 2024..

'Genius: MLK/X' (ABC/Nat Geo)

The biographical anthology is back with a new installment that explores the lives of two iconic figures from the Civil Rights movement: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The episodes trace their lives from the early years shaped by influential fathers, through adulthoods marked by profound injustices that transformed them. The narrative navigates the similarities and differences in their journeys as they emerge as groundbreaking trailblazers. Despite meeting only once and frequently holding opposing views, King and X shared an undeniable connection that shaped American culture. - KW

Premieres Feb. 1 on ABC or NatGeo (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Disney Plus and Hulu

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (Prime Video)

It’s not the first Brad Pitt project I would have revived as a TV show (give me a “Se7en“ miniseries, I’m begging you), but Donald Glover and Maya Erskine certainly seem to have recaptured at least some of the chemistry of Brangelina.

And thankfully, this isn’t just a paint-by-numbers remake. In “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Glover and Erskine are seemingly on their first mission rather than their last, impersonating a married couple while going on a different mission each episode. It’s unclear if we’ll get more than one season, but with a supporting cast that includes John Turturro, Paul Dano and Alexander Skarsgård I’ll take whatever I can get. - MM

Premieres Feb. 2 on Prime Video

'Abbott Elementary' season 3 (ABC)

The truly excellent network sitcom is a dying breed, but “Abbott Elementary” is proudly (and hilariously) keeping the genre from going extinct. After the Hollywood strikes delayed production on season 3, the show returns mid-season and mid-school year. That means some time has passed since Janine (creator/star Quinta Brunson) turned down Gregory (Tyler James Williams), though their interactions will probably still be awkward as hell. Meanwhile, the teachers welcome a trio of good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives,, including the handsome Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk,” “The Other Two”). A new love interest perhaps? - KW

Premieres Feb. 7 on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

'Tokyo Vice' season 2 (Max)

Dropping us back into the crime-riddled, neon-glitzed streets of Japan, “Tokyo Vice” serves as the perfect escape from the mundane as the titular Jake Adelstein, played by Ansel Elgort, once more attempts to navigate the seedy underworld ruled by the Yakuza. Returning cast members, like Rachel Keller’s Samatha and Rinko Kikuchi’s Emi Maruyama, bring a natural spice to the screen, but most exciting of all is the resurfacing of Detective Hiroto Katagiri, expertly portrayed by Ken Watanabe.

Shinzo Tozawa still wields control over his part of the Yakuza empire despite Adelstein uncovering the mountain of corruption underpinning his reign. The two will once more clash in an epic standoff that sees the American expat journo going toe to toe in a war of attrition with one of the most powerful and deadly criminal masterminds as Tozawa himself fights to survive a debilitating liver disease. - RE

Premieres Feb. 8 on Max

'The New Look” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s shows have been set in a variety of worlds, from a post-apocalyptic underground bunker to an alternate version of Earth to a struggling English football club. Now, their latest drama takes place in the rarefied echelons of high fashion. After World War II, Paris comes back to life partly thanks to the launch of modern fashion, led by designer Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn). His rise to prominence interweaves with the careers of fellow icons and rivals Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes) and others. - KW

Premieres Feb. 14 on Apple TV Plus

'Life & Beth' season 2 (Hulu)

Look, Amy Schumer's standup is not to everyone’s taste. But her dramedy, which she created and stars in, delivers a much more nuanced version of her humor. Jokes and gags fall by the wayside to subtle, impressionistic observations on life’s many quirks — not unlike HBO’s excellent “Somebody Somewhere.” In season 2, Beth has settled into her new-old hometown and her relationship with farmer John (Michael Cera) is growing more serious. But that brings about thoughts of marriage and children, as well as the childhood traumas that have made her afraid of both. - KW

Premieres Feb. 16 on Hulu

'This Is Me … Now: A Love Story' (Prime Video)

Nobody is quite sure how to classify Jennifer Lopez’s movie, timed to come out the same day as her first studio album in a decade, “This Is Me … Now.” It seems to be part biographical drama, part documentary, part romantic comedy/fantasy and possibly also a visual album. Amazon claims it’s “nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez.” She stars in it, as does husband Ben Affleck, with Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough and Trevor Jackson playing her exes. Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer are also involved. There’s a motorcycle crash, a sex addiction intervention and therapy sessions from Fat Joe. Alright, J.Lo! We’re buckling in. - KW

Premieres Feb. 16 on Prime Video

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 3 (Disney Plus)

Aside from “ Star Wars: Visions ”, “The Bad Batch” may be the best show Star Wars has had in its Disney Plus era. This animated series follows the story of Clone Force 99, aka the Bad Batch, a group of clone troopers with genetic mutations that make them particularly suited for the tasks nobody else can get done. But when the Republic falls, they have a choice to make.

In this third and final season, the consequences of their choices are no longer escapable. The Bad Batch (all members voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) have to rescue Omega (Michelle Ang), a young female clone that the group rescued from Kamino in the fall of the Republic, from the clutches of an Imperial scientist. And they are going to have company — in the trailer for season 3 it’s revealed that Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) has returned. For fans of “The Clone Wars,” that is a name that will be very familiar. - MM

Premieres Feb. 21 on Disney Plus

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Netflix)

It may not be the first time we’ve seen a live action “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” but Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation may well be its best rendition yet. The series will follow the same events presented in the 2005 animated action adventure, which saw the 100-year-old Aang returning to a world wrought in dismay following a devastating war led by the Fire Nation’s Lord Sozin.

As the Avatar, a centuries-long title gifted through reincarnation, Aang must travel the world to bring peace and stability across the Four Nations. In so doing, he must learn the alternate bending techniques of the other tribes and will along the way gain a valiant group of friends that steer him on a path of righteous meaning.

The series will seemingly remain faithful to the original show, deviating only slightly where necessary, as with the portrayal of Sokka, played by Ian Ousely, who claims in an interview that his character’s sexism will be toned down . It will be interesting to see where the first season ends and how best Netflix brings this beloved series to life in a more realistic tone. - RE

Premieres Feb. 22 on Netflix

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 6 (Netflix)

As a Formula 1 fan, I have a complicated relationship with Netflix’s documentary that, frankly, views more like reality TV. I watch most of the races, so I have an idea of what’s going to happen on the track, if not what’s happening in the paddock.

Yet every time I end up watching “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” I just can’t stop. Whether or not the accuracy is sometimes questionable — reigning champion Max Verstappen has sat out seasons in protest of fabricated storylines, though he did appear in last season of the show — it’s very compelling TV. And it does give you deeper insight into the drivers, their struggles and their life outside of the race track. So even though I already know how the season plays out, there’s a pretty good chance that I’ll watch season 6 at some point. - MM

Premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (AMC)

Ah, love in the time of the post-zombie apocalypse. “The Walking Dead” stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Guirira (who both departed well before the original series ended) reunite for this spinoff that continues the epic love story of Rick Grimes and Michonne. If you don’t recall, Rick was presumed dead by his companions after a clash with a horde of walkers in season 9, but was actually picked up by an unknown militia with a helicopter. Michonne eventually left their crew when she found signs he had survived. Now, years later, their paths are destined to intersect again. But has their bond somehow survived as well as this franchise? - KW

Premieres Feb. 25 on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

'Shōgun' (Hulu)

This revival of “Shōgun” is one of my most anticipated TV shows of the year. Set in feudal Japan and starring Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, this miniseries tells a fictional version of the rise of the real Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Also starring Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne and Anna Sawai as Lady Toda Mariko, “Shōgun” may be the closest thing we get to the peak of “Game of the Thrones” — outside of “House of the Dragon.” The trailer promises plenty of violence, political machinations and men (and women) talking in rooms. These political machinations and pitched battles will ultimately swing the balance of power in Japan and probably make for some excellent television at the same time. - MM

Premieres Feb. 27 on FX (via Sling or Fubo ) and Hulu

'Elsbeth' (CBS)

The best thing about “The Good Wife” and its first spinoff “The Good Fight” was the array of delightful guest stars that appeared in one or both. The most wonderful of them was Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky and unconventional attorney decidedly on the spectrum. Now, Elsbeth gets the spotlight in this new series, which finds her moving to New York and becoming a watchful observer to the NYPD. Her unique gifts are well-suited for the role, though her eccentricity exasperates Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson). And like the other shows in the franchise, “Elsbeth” will feature a great lineup of cameos from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Blair Underwood and Reta. - KW

Premieres Feb. 29 on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

Other notable titles to watch in February 2024

“Clone High” season 2 (Feb. 1, Max)

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards (Feb. 4, CBS)

“Couple to Throuple” (Feb. 8, Peacock)

“Halo” season 2 (Feb. 8, Paramount Plus)

"One Day" (Feb. 8, Netflix)

“Suncoast” (Feb. 9, Hulu)

“Upgraded” (Feb. 9, Prime Video)

“Tracker” (Feb. 11, CBS)

“Love Is Blind” season 6 (Feb. 14, Netflix)

“Ghosts” season 3 (Feb. 15, CBS)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (Feb. 18, HBO)

“Constellation” (Feb. 21, Apple TV Plus)

“Mea Culpa” (Feb. 23, Netflix)

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Feb. 24, Netflix)

“Survivor” season 45 (Feb. 28, CBS)

“The Tourist” season 2 (Feb. 29, Netflix)