9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Nov. 1-3)

November is kicking off with a bang, bringing something for everyone looking for movies and shows to watch this weekend. Netflix , Disney Plus and more of the best streaming services continue the onslaught of new releases, so you have plenty of binge-watching options.

Our TV recommendations start with "The Diplomat" season 2, which brings back Keri Russell for more political thrills and drama as her U.S. ambassador in London navigates complex professional and personal relationships. Plus, you should check out the twisty-turny finales of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 and "Agatha All Along."

On the movie side, 'Joker: Folie à Deux' brings its manic musical madness to premium video-on-demand platforms. And two documentaries focus on icons Martha Stewart and John Williams. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Diplomat’ season 2 premiere (Netflix)

“The West Wing” meets “Scandal” in this deliciously soapy, thrill-filled political drama. In the season 1 finale, newly appointed U.S. ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) learned of a deadly explosion in London that involved her soon-to-be ex-husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) — and originated from inside the British government, not a foreign terrorist organization. It's not much of a spoiler to say Hal turns up alive and well. He also proves to be Kate’s only real ally in uncovering the truth. Their fraught marriage is not her only challenge, as she also has a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) on her hands.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 finale (Hulu)

(Image credit: Hulu)

Now, we finally know whodunnit! It sure looks like the culprit is Marshall (Jin Ha), the screenwriter who has been revealed to be Sazz’s stunt protege. After many red herrings and detours to Hollywood, podcasting/sleuthing trio Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) finally look like they've caught the killer. But can they catch the killer in time for Oliver and girlfriend Loretta (Meryl Streep) to say “I do” at their wedding?

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Agatha All Along’ miniseries finale (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney)

We’ve gone down, down, down the road, down the Witches' Road to the very end. What will be there for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Teen (Joe Locke), revealed to be Billy Maximoff inhabiting the body of a dead kid? Agatha wants her powers back and Billy’s looking for his twin, Tommy, but to get what they want, they’ll have to face the final boss: Death aka Rio (Aubrey Plaza). Though Jen (Sasheer Zamata) is still alive, the Road has claimed the rest of the coven and she could be the next to go.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere (Disney)

This sequel series follows up on the super successful Disney Channel sitcom that ran from 2007 to 2012 and launched Selena Gomez as a star. Gomez will make a cameo, but the lead is David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo. Now an adult, Justin has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family: wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). But when a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) arrives seeking his help, Justin must dust off his magical skills to mentor her.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 reunion (Netflix)

Love was truly blind in two cases in season 7 of Netflix’s hit dating show: Taylor and Garrett, and Ashley and Tyler. Only those two couples said “I do” (or even made it to the altar at all). We’re expecting them to be at the reunion, along with the other four engaged pairs featured throughout the season: Alex and Tim, Hannah and Nick, Marissa and Ramses, and Monica and Stephen. A teaser trailer also revealed that engaged-then-split couple Brittany and Leo will also make an appearance. Pour the tea, Netflix!

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (PVOD)

A sequel nobody needed or asked for turned out to be a dud at the box office and with critics — I am shocked. Seriously, though, the first “Joker” was great as it was and didn’t require follow-up, but of course, Hollywood can never leave well enough alone. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, who is now institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crime as Joker. At a music therapy session, Arthur meets Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga), and they form a mutually toxic romantic relationship. Arthur heads to court to face off against prosecutor Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey), but the proceedings take a treacherous turn.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Time Cut’ (Netflix)

Have we traveled back to fall 2023? Because the premise of this slasher flick sounds eerily similar to last year’s “Totally Killer”: a teen travels back in time to stop a vicious serial killer. The only major difference is the time period, since “Totally Killer” sent Kiernan Shipka to the 1980s while “Time Cut” sends Madison Bailey to the early 2000s. Bailey, a star of “Outer Banks,” hopes to prevent the death of her sister (played by fellow Netflix luminary Antonia Gentry of “Ginny and Georgia). But will she be able to stop the killer in, uh, time?

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Music By John Williams’ (Disney Plus)

The legendary composer of the unforgettable scores to “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” is usually heard and not seen, but this documentary gives him a much-deserved spotlight. It’s produced by his long-time collaborator and friend Steven Spielberg, who gives an interview, as do luminaries including George Lucas, Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis. The doc delves into Williams’ extraordinary life, from his early days as a jazz pianist to cementing his place as a film icon.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Martha’ (Netflix)

The first thing to know about this “definitive documentary” is that the doyenne of domesticity herself doesn’t consider it a good thing. She excoriated filmmaker R.J. Cutler in a New York Times interview for using scenes of her “looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden.” Granted, not every documentary subject will like how they’re portrayed, but Martha, babe, you’re 83 years old. Cutler has defended himself, saying, “It’s a movie, not a Wikipedia page.” The doc does chronicle the highs and lows of Stewart’s life and career, from her early days as a teen model to her time as a Wall Street stockbroker to her reign as an iconic tastemaker in home, food and entertaining.

Streaming now on Netflix