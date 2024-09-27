9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Sept. 27-29)

Get cozy with a pumpkin spice latte, a bowl of popcorn and all the new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

Our weekend watchlist is led by an A-list team-up: George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the action comedy "Wolfs." Plus, Pixar's summer blockbuster "Inside Out 2" finally comes to Disney Plus.

On the TV side, stars of the aughts are back in a big way, with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody pairing up in the rom-com "Nobody Wants This" and Joshua Jackson headlining the medical drama "Doctor Odyssey." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Nobody Wants This’ (Netflix)

Veronica Mars and Seth Cohen? Sign me up! The former stars of mid-aughts teen shows pair up for this charming rom-com series about an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi. As unlikely of a couple as they make, Joanne and Noah feel an undeniable zing between them when they meet at a party. Still, their differing views, the usual modern obstacles to love and their well-meaning but difficult families won’t make their romantic journey easy.

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Doctor Odyssey’ (ABC)

The RMTU (Ryan Murphy Televisual Universe) expands with this procedural medical drama starring Joshua Jackson as the new on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. Under the eye of Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson), Max and his small but mighty team — including nurses Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan Silva (Sean Teale) navigate unique medical crises on the high seas miles from shore.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Thursdays on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)



‘Grotesquerie’ (FX)

Ryan Murphy debuts his second new series of the week, “Grotesquerie,” which may best be known as the acting debut of Travis Kelce, aka Mr. Taylor Swift. After a series of heinous crimes unsettles a small community, Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels the cases are strangely personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her. With no leads and her home life in shambles, Lois seeks the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist. Together, they begin to string together clues, but soon find themselves ensnared in a sinister web.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Wednesdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)



‘Brilliant Minds’ (NBC)

"Eccentic but brilliant" doctors have successfully anchored medical dramas ranging from “House” to “The Good Doctor.” The latest is “Brilliant Minds,” which centers on Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), a neurologist who suffers from a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective on care. When his unconventional methods get him fired, he takes a job at Bronx General to lead a team of bright young interns tackling some of the world's most puzzling psychological cases.

Streaming now on Peacock

Episodes air Mondays on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)



‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ season 2 (AMC)

Two of the best and most memorable characters from “The Walking Dead” anchor this spinoff, which picks up where it left off. Season 2 finds Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) confronting old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France. They will get caught up in the coming battle between Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement Pouvoir and the Union of Hope for the future of the country.

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 (NBC)

The iconic sketch comedy series returns for a historic 50th season, just ahead of the biopic “Saturday Night” about its 1975 premiere. Season 50 will kick off with host Jean Smart, who just won an Emmy for “Hacks,” and musical guest Jelly Roll. Three new featured players are joining the cast: Ashley Padilla of The Groundlings, stand-up comic Emil Wakim, and TikToker Jane Wickline. With the election fast approaching, expect plenty of political sketches featuring alum Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes stream next day on Peacock

New movies

‘Wolfs’ (Apple TV Plus)

George Clooney and Brad Pitt — what a pair. We’ve seen and loved them together in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies and “Burn After Reading” and now they reunite for this slick action comedy. They play rival fixers who prefer to work alone but are forced to team up on the same job. They’re hired by two different clients to deal with the same dead body … which isn’t actually dead. It’s going to be a very long night for these fixers.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Will & Harper” (Netflix)

This heartwarming documentary sees Will Ferrell embarking on a road trip with longtime friend and former “Saturday Night Live” head writer Harper Steele, who has come out as a trans woman. As they cross the United States, they not only navigate roads but this new stage in their friendship. And Harper has the opportunity to reintroduce her authentic self to the country she loves.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Inside Out 2’ (Disney Plus)

The first “Inside Out” is one of the best Pixar movies — in the top five on my personal list and according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings. It’s a gorgeously animated and powerfully moving story that gives life to inner emotions. The sequel returns to the mind of the now-teenage Riley, where headquarters is undergoing a major change to make room for new Emotions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). We know all too well the churning chaos that is a teen’s inner thoughts and feelings, which makes “Inside Out 2” an even wilder ride than the original.

Streaming now on Disney Plus