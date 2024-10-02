DreamWorks' wonderful animated sci-fi movie "The Wild Robot" is shaping up to be another hit.

The movie hit theaters on Friday, September 27, 2024, and has been very warmly received by critics and viewers alike. At the time of writing, it holds a 97% critics rating and a hefty 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Impressively, it's already raked in more than $55 million worldwide in just a matter of days... and it isn't even out in some territories just yet, either.

The movie follows a shipwrecked robot, "Roz" (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o), who learns to adapt to their new surroundings while building relationships with the animals on the island and caring for an orphaned gosling.

"The Wild Robot" was already drawing attention for its impressive visual stylings and its star-studded voice cast, and now that audience members have confirmed that it's a great watch, it's no surprise that many would-be viewers are already trying to find out when "The Wild Robot" is coming to streaming.

Below, you can find out all the latest info we have about "The Wild Robot" streaming date; here's what we know right now.

When is 'The Wild Robot' coming to streaming?

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As Universal hasn't yet announced when the movie will head to Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video and we don't yet have an official "The Wild Robot" streaming date, the only way to see "The Wild Robot" right now is by heading to your nearest movie theater.

It's not all bad news, though; we at least know where "The Wild Robot" will be available to stream once it does go digital. That's because Universal's animated movies head to Peacock once their theatrical run is up. They'll be available to watch on Peacock for four months, then head to Netflix.

If we look back at Universal's recent animated features, we can kind of predict roughly when "The Wild Robot" will be streaming. "Kung Fu Panda 4" only took 106 days to come to Peacock, while both "Migration" and "Trolls: Band Together" debuted 120 days after their theatrical releases. It's a similar story with Universal's live-action releases, too: "The Fall Guy" also took 120 days to come to Peacock, for example.

Using these movies as a rough guide, we can guess that "The Wild Robot" will be streaming on Peacock around mid-January 2025. When Universal makes an official announcement about "The Wild Robot" streaming date, we'll be sure to update this article with all the latest info.