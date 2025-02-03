7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Feb. 3-9)

The first week of February brings a flurry of new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

Several fan favorites are back with new seasons, including "Sweet Magnolias," "All American" and "Invincible." And a few high-profile new titles are making their debuts: the true crime limited series "Apple Cider Vinegar" and the generational workplace comedy "The Z-Suite." Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘All American’ season 7 (The CW)

All American | Season 7 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new school year brings challenges for everyone on the high school football drama. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) begins his job as the new QB coach at Crenshaw, but he’s caught between being the players’ friend and their manager. Things get even more complicated when he has to take in one of them into his home, long before he’s ready to be a father figure. Meanwhile, his wife Layla (Greta Onieogou) juggles marriage with working as a producer and club owner.

►Episode 1 premieres Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW

‘The Kardashians’ season 6 (Hulu)

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The K konglomerate returns with more vapid adventures for all members, from Kim to Kourtney to Kris. Considering how much their lives are covered by the tabloids, the dawn of a new season is less about what happens than what we don’t see — and who we don’t see. It’s unclear if season 6 will feature appearances by Kylie’s paramour Timothée Chalamet, but Khloé’s ex Lamar Odom pops up. We can definitely expect to see Kim and Khloé travel to India, Kim and Kourtney work on a Skims collaboration and Kim possibly dating again.

►Episode 1 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ (Netflix)

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This true scam drama follows in the footsteps of the Netflix hit “Inventing Anna.” In the early days of Instagram, Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) is an Australian influencer who teams up with best friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to build a global wellness empire. Belle claims that she cured her terminal brain cancer with diet, exercise and alternative therapies. But it turns out the malignant tumor never existed — except on social media, the mobile app she develops and its companion cookbook.

►All 6 episodes premiere Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Clean Slate’ (Prime Video)

Clean Slate - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This comedy is one of the last projects produced by the legendary late Norman Lear. Harry Slate (George Wallace) is an old-school and outspoken Alabama car wash owner who’s shocked when his estranged son returns home to Mobile as a proud trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox). As they attempt to mend their relationship and live together as roommates, they find themselves facing all of the hilarious coming-of-age milestones they missed out on the first time around. Desiree encounters some surprises during her homecoming, including a flirtation with Harry’s employee Mack (Jay Wilkison).

►All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Invincible’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon’s other extremely violent, gory superhero series returns to pick up where it left off. And no, we’re not talking about “The Boys” but rather the animated show “Invincible,” which is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books. Mark (Steven Yeun) is training with Cecil (Walton Goggins) and ready to wear his new blue-and-black suit. But the two also experience conflict over the latter’s support for Reanimen. Mark als continues to try to shield his loved ones, including his superpowered half-brother Oliver, who’s growing at an accelerated rate.

►Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 4 (Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Best friends forever … and a day. Longtime confidantes Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) will continue relying on each other for support as they navigate the challenges life throws at them. This season sees the Magnolias dealing with a major storm that hits the town of Serenity, as well as navigating the holidays from Halloween to Christmas.

►All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Z Suite’ (Tubi)

The Z-Suite | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Tubi’s first original comedy series stars the incomparable Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls,”“Parenthood”). Monica Marks is the CEO of a boutique New York ad agency, which she runs with the help of loyal right-hand Doug Garcia (Nico Santos). But when a terrible decision spirals out of control, the entire C-suite is canceled and pushed out — and replaced by Gen Z employees led by social media manager Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun). Monica refuses to go quietly and launches her biggest campaign yet to claw her way back into the company she helped build. Unfortunately, the new Z-suite is getting pretty comfortable being in charge.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Tubi