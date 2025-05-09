First-look 'Emily in Paris' photo teases Emily's new Italian life in season 5

The last we saw of Emily Cooper, she was racing off to Rome on the back of a Vespa with a new job and a new love interest, cashmere heir Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

The end of "Emily in Paris" season 4 saw a new beginning for our eponymous marketing maven as she becomes head of Agence Grateau's new Italian office. But her on-again-off-again amore Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was trying to drum up the past by setting off for the Eternal City in the season's final moments to find Emily and win her back.

However, judging by these first-look teasers released by Netflix ahead of "Emily in Paris" season 5, Emily is looking plenty happy with her current la dolce vita life.

Leading lady Lily Collins is looking as chic as ever, snapping a selfie while outfitted in a boldly patterned black-and-white jumpsuit and — spoiler alert — a brand-new hairdo. Instead of the character's usual long brunette locks, Emily will now be sporting a short, blunt bob in the new episodes. (Honestly, with Italy's heat and humidity, it's a smart style move!)

(Image credit: Netflix)

You can see that very selfie on the official "Emily in Paris" Instagram page, with the caption: “Lights, Camera, Amore — Emily in Paris Season 5 is now in production!” Netflix also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actress kicking off production on the new Rome-set season on Thursday, May 8, alongside co-star Eugenio Franceschini, filming outside of the Fendi store.

“The cast and crew of 'Emily in Paris' are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City,” creator Darren Star told Tudum about the next chapter of the series, which is set to premiere later in 2025. “From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us.”

Yes, that confirms that, even though the American expat has relocated from the titular French city, she will eventually return to the City of Lights, with production scheduled to move back to Paris later this summer. “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” Star said. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

And along with that new setting, we also have a new relationship to explore in the new episodes. “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” star Lily Collins told Netflix. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "Emily in Paris" season 5, including release info, plot points, character details and, yes, any new haircuts.