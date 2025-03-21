HBO just dropped fresh new stills from 'The Last of Us' season 2 — here's what they reveal

Including sneak peeks at several new characters

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us season 2
(Image credit: HBO)

The countdown until the "The Last of Us" season 2 continues. The fan-favorite dystopian drama arrives on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13 with the first of seven episodes.

But thankfully, the network has been giving fans some much-welcome sneak peeks at the upcoming eps in the weeks leading up to the premiere, including the official season 2 trailer and a recently released batch of new stills showcasing returning characters like Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as well as cast newcomers like Catherine O'Hara (playing Joel's therapist, Gail) and Isabela Merced (as Bella's love interest, Dina).

The new pictures seemingly see Joel and Ellie riding horses and getting gun training in snowy Jackson, Wyoming, where they have been living alongside Joel's younger brother Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna) and other outbreak survivors for the last five years, since the events of that sweeping season 1 finale.

We also get a first look at another Jackson resident: "Schitt's Creek" legend Catherine O'Hara as Gail, the therapeutic figure who will be helping Joel unpack the pain of his past. ("I have an odd relationship with Pedro's character," O'Hara told Entertainment Weekly about her "TLOU" character. "She's got this edge to her.")

Image 1 of 6
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2
(Image credit: HBO)

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in The Last of Us season 2

There's also a new still of Abby, a season 2 newcomer portrayed by "Apple Cider Vinegar" star Kaitlyn Dever.

Described as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved," Abby is quite a controversial figure among players of "The Last of Us" video games, due to her role in one of the franchise's most shocking moments. (Warning: spoilers at the link!)

Another new character that "TLOU" fans will be meeting in the new episodes is Dina, a "freewheeling spirit with a loyalty towards Ellie, which is challenged by the world's brutality."

The new stills give a peek at actors Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey entwined in a sweet slow dance in a Jackson barn, a romantic moment that fans will remember from "The Last of Us Part II" game.

The photos also show that Dina will interact not just with Bella but also Joel, with whom she joins on a horseback ride.

“Isabela had the tough job of coming into this big show where everything was already established,” Ramsey told Empire in a March 2025 interview. Dina arrives "as a love interest to Ellie, but as way more than that...she really plays such a pivotal part in the season.”

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "The Last of Us" season 2 ahead of next month's big premiere, including new trailers, production stills, character details, plot points and more.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Writer

Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 

