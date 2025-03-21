YouTube's next big upgrade is right around the corner — here's what we just learned

YouTube is reportedly working on an audio upgrade to its Premium tier to entice you into that $13.99/£11.99 monthly subscription.

If the code inside the YouTube beta app spotted by Android Authority is accurate, YouTube could soon give viewers the option to adjust the audio quality of videos they're watching. This would seemingly consist of three different options: Normal, High and Auto.

Normal is pretty self-explanatory, but High would possibly give you an improved bitrate option which would likely pair nicely with the best audiophile headphones and Auto could dynamically adjust between the two depending on your internet connection.

YouTube could soon give viewers the option to adjust the audio quality of videos they're watching.

YouTube introduced the option to adjust video quality a few years back but hasn't done the same with audio. Considering the amount of people that use YouTube (or YouTube Music) for listening to audio content, this would seem like an obvious feature to include. Right now the audio quality of a YouTube video is set by an uploader, with YouTube doing what it can to fix subpar sound.

As Android Authority points out, the de facto "Opus 251” audio format for YouTube is corresponds to 128kbps variable bitrate 48KHz audio. Which is okay for most folks, but audiophiles with a more advanced sound system may crave more and, crucially, be willing to pay for it.

The code strings relating to this found in the beta suggest the option will only be available to paying subscribers of YouTube Premium. And even then, the site points out that it may only be available to use on certain videos.

Full stream ahead

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All told, it's yet more evidence of YouTube trying to position itself as a challenger to the best streaming services. The platform has already launched YouTube Premium Lite and has been trying to secure more third-party content since 2022.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also talk of a big revamp of the YouTube TV app to make it more like Netflix, Prime and the rest. Which is probably warranted, considering the sting for subscribers from a recent price hike.

Would the option to alter the audio quality on YouTube videos be enough of a value option to get you to pay for a subscription? Let us know in the comments below.