7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (March 7-9)

'Daredevil: Born Again,' 'Righteous Gemstones' and 'Heretic' lead my weekend watch list

Daredevil: Born Again; Heretic; The Righteous Gemstones
(Image credit: Disney; A24; HBO)

Let the madness begin! The beginning of March ushers in a wave of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more of the best streaming services.

Marvel adds another installment to its cinematic universe with "Daredevil: Born Again," a kind of reboot-quel to the Netflix series. Charlie Cox reprises his role as blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who dons a red suit to fight criminals, including Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

This weekend also brings the return of "The Righteous Gemstones" for its fourth and final season, as well as the third season of the crime drama "Dark Winds."

On the movie side, Hugh Grant turns villain in the horror flick "Heretic," while more frothy delights await in the rom-com "Picture This." Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

Daredevil is back, and he's not pulling any punches! This revival thrusts Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) back into the fight — splitting his time between delivering justice in the courtroom and dishing out brutal beatdowns in the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) trades the shadows of the underworld for the spotlight of politics, but some demons refuse to stay buried. As old rivalries reignite and new threats emerge, the stakes have never been higher.

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Disney Plus

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube
Watch On

The Righteous Gemstones are back for one last unholy spectacle! The fourth and final season promises a gloriously chaotic sendoff for TV’s most dysfunctional televangelist dynasty.

As Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) drowns his sorrows on a yacht and cautiously reenters the dating world, his squabbling offspring — Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) — are anything but supportive. Meanwhile, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) is on a mission from … well, himself, determined to launch a TV show about a teenage Jesus.

With their empire teetering and their codependency hitting a breaking point, the Gemstones must choose: evolve or double down on the madness that made them legends.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Dark Winds’ season 3 (AMC Plus)

Dark Winds Season 3 | Official Trailer ft. Zahn McClarnon | Premieres March 9 | AMC+ - YouTube Dark Winds Season 3 | Official Trailer ft. Zahn McClarnon | Premieres March 9 | AMC+ - YouTube
Watch On

This underrated crime drama featuring a mostly Native American cast is back — and fans will be pleased to know that season 4 has already gotten the green light.

Six months after the explosive season 2 finale, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) take on a chilling new case — the disappearance of two boys, leaving only a blood-stained patch of earth and an abandoned bicycle behind.

Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), now with the U.S. Border Patrol, stumbles upon a deadly smuggling conspiracy.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, March 9 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus

Also airs at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘With Love, Meghan’ (Netflix)

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The Duchess of Sussex remains a magnet for headlines, whether she wants them or not. Even after stepping away from royal life and settling in the U.S., she and Prince Harry continue to fuel endless speculation.

Now, Meghan is taking center stage with a brand-new project: a lifestyle show that combines cooking, gardening, and entertaining, with an impressive guest list that includes Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, Roy Choi, and, of course, Harry himself.

With Hollywood watching and the world buzzing, this could be Meghan’s self-reinvention into the next Martha Stewart or Ina Garten.

►All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 7 (Netflix)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Buckle up: This season of the racing docuseries is the wildest ride yet. The 2024 F1 season delivered everything: fierce rivalries, shocking team shake-ups, and a title fight that went down to the wire.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen looked unstoppable early on, but as the season unfolded, challengers closed the gap, turning the championship battle into the most intense showdown since 2021.

And the drama doesn’t stop on the track. Expect cutthroat contract negotiations, emotional team conflicts, and an inside look at the most brutal race weekend of the year.

►All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Picture This’ (Prime Video)

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley fully takes the spotlight in this rom-com as a fiercely independent, workaholic London photographer Pia (Simone Ashley). But when a spiritual guru predicts she’ll find true love and career success within her next five dates, her world turns upside down.

With her high-maintenance sister’s wedding in full swing and her meddling mother dangling a family heirloom as a marital incentive, Pia embarks on the challenge. Just as she starts to embrace fate, her charming ex, Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), resurfaces, reigniting old sparks.

►Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Heretic’ (Max)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

Onetime romantic comedy king Hugh Grant revels in breaking bad in this razor-sharp psychological horror. His villainous turn helps turn “Heretic” into a chilling blend of mind games and terror.

Two young missionaries knock on the wrong door and step into a nightmare. Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) enter the home of Mr. Reed (Grant), a seemingly affable man with a twisted agenda.

What starts as a theological debate warps into a brutal test of faith, as Reed’s intellect and cruelty ensnare the women in a deadly game.

►Streaming now on Max

