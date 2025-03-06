Netflix just canceled 'The Recruit' after 2 seasons and I'm stunned

News
By
published

Season 2 had just scored a stellar 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix just canceled "The Recruit" in a stunning move.

Cast member Colton Dunn broke the news on Threads revealing that the spy show was canceled despite a stellar season 2. "You can’t cancel the memories," the Lester Kitchens actor declared while sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the show's two-season run.

For those who had followed the show like myself, this was a shocking announcement. "The Recruit" season 2 has been widely praised. I recommended it in my review for Tom's Guide and it scored a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in "The Recruit"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It also seemed to be a commercial success. The show spent three weeks in the Netflix Global top 10, peaking at No. 2 the week it came out (Jan. 27-Feb. 2).

Unfortunately, it seems that the spy show world is just as cutthroat as the real world of espionage, and "The Recruit" might have been killed by a fellow Netflix show.

One week before the second season premiere of "The Recruit," Netflix debuted the second season of "The Night Agent," the other spy show on the streaming service. It unsurprisingly took the No. 1 spot the week it debuted on Netflix, but it then kept the No. 1 spot a week later when "The Recruit" season 2 was released.

(L to R) Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee, Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in "The Recruit"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It's not impossible that this was a more nuanced business decision. Neither show is directly produced by Netflix — "The Recruit" is produced by Lionsgate and "The Night Agent" is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

So perhaps it was Lionsgate that Netflix didn't want to continue working with for "The Recruit" season 3 rather than the show itself.

Regardless, I think had it beaten out "The Night Agent" in its debut week, we wouldn't be talking about its cancelation. Ultimately, this streaming service wasn't big enough for two third-party-produced spy shows when one was clearly more popular than the other.

The good news is there is a way to fill the hole in your heart that this cancelation news may have left. We've got a curated list of seven shows like "The Recruit" to watch after you finish season 2.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Noah Centineo in The Recruit
7 best shows like 'The Recruit' to watch after you finish season 2
(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
'The Recruit' season 2 is Netflix's best spy show of the year so far
Emily Lawson (Anna Torv) and Susie Lawson (Philippa Northeast) (L-R) on horseback in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Territory&quot;
Netflix just canceled its ‘Yellowstone’-inspired drama after one season — and I’m not surprised anymore
(l to r) Máiréad Tyers as Jen and Sofia Oxenham as Carrie salute on Extraordinary
Hulu's 'Extraordinary' was one of my favorite shows of the last 5 years — and it just got canceled
Noah Centineo in The Recruit
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 208 of &quot;The Night Agent.&quot;
'The Night Agent' season 2 is a binge-worthy spy thriller
Latest in Netflix
(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
Netflix just canceled 'The Recruit' after 2 seasons and I'm stunned
Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in &quot;Midnight in the Switchgrass&quot; (2021)
Netflix just got a crime thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem
Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann in &quot;Operation Finale&quot;
Netflix just got a gripping spy thriller you (probably) haven’t seen — and it’s based on a true story
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action thriller — and it looks like a must-watch
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new mystery thriller show is now streaming — and it should be your next binge watch
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
This overlooked legal thriller just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and now is the perfect time to watch
Latest in News
(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
Netflix just canceled 'The Recruit' after 2 seasons and I'm stunned
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5070 can't match RTX 4090 performance in new benchmark — despite Nvidia's claims
An Abode home security menu on a TV screen
Abode now lets you check in on your smart home security system right from your Apple TV
GTA 6
GTA 6 may sell for an unprecedented price — here's how much it could cost
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 and iPad 11 surprisingly miss out on Apple's C1 modem
Meghan Markle in kitchen for With Love, Meghan
Everybody's noticing this one kitchen item in Meghan Markle's new Netflix show — and it's on sale at Amazon right now
More about netflix
Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in &quot;Midnight in the Switchgrass&quot; (2021)

Netflix just got a crime thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem
Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann in &quot;Operation Finale&quot;

Netflix just got a gripping spy thriller you (probably) haven’t seen — and it’s based on a true story
Eero Pro 7 sitting on counter

Eero Pro 7 review: Fast Wi-Fi 7 mesh speeds simplified
See more latest
Most Popular
An Abode home security menu on a TV screen
Abode now lets you check in on your smart home security system right from your Apple TV
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5070 can't match RTX 4090 performance in new benchmark — despite Nvidia's claims
GTA 6
GTA 6 may sell for an unprecedented price — here's how much it could cost
Q acoustics subs
Love bass? You'll want one of these new room shaking subwoofers from Q Acoustics
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 and iPad 11 surprisingly miss out on Apple's C1 modem
Meghan Markle in kitchen for With Love, Meghan
Everybody's noticing this one kitchen item in Meghan Markle's new Netflix show — and it's on sale at Amazon right now
Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in &quot;Midnight in the Switchgrass&quot; (2021)
Netflix just got a crime thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem
Civil guard sergeant Lucía Gutiérrez (Maribel Verdú) and U.S. special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) arrive in the village of Morón de la Frontera to investigate a suicide and a disappearance in &quot;When Nobody Sees Us&quot;
'When Nobody Sees Us': how to watch the Spanish crime thriller series online from anywhere in the world
MacBook Air M4
I just saw the sky blue MacBook Air M4, and I’m obsessed — it's the best color Apple has ever done
AeroPrress Go Plus
AeroPress just upped the stakes in portable coffee — meet the AeroPress Go Plus