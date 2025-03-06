Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Overloaded with streaming options? With a fresh month full of new shows across the best streaming services, it can understandably feel overwhelming when you're trying to find that next great title for your watch list.

A look through the buzzy new series on Netflix's Top 10 shows list is always a great place to start, but we're streamlining things even further and picking out the best of the bunch.

Few of us have the time or energy to watch every single show trending on Netflix (we watch TV for a living and even we can't manage it!), so instead we're spotlighting the best three shows in the Netflix Top 10 that are actually worth the hype.

We're talking about a hilarious yet heartfelt new comedy special from funnyman Andrew Schulz, a juicy Harlan Coben miniseries adaptation packed with twists and turns and a Kate Hudson-led sports comedy that just got picked up for a second season only days after its debut.

So let's dive into the three shows worth watching now in Netflix's Top 10. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix in March.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Andrew Schulz: LIFE'

You know him as a cast member of TV comedies like MTV2's "Guy Code" and Prime Video's "Sneaky Pete", the co-host of podcasts like "The Brilliant Idiots" with Charlamagne tha God and "Flagrant" with Akaash Singh and Mark Gagnon, and the stand-up comic behind the 2020 four-part Netflix special "Schulz Saves America."

Now get to know Andrew Schulz, the dad.

Yes, the famous funnyman recently became a first-time father, a life-changing event that he details to hilarious effect in his second Netflix comedy special, "Andrew Schulz: LIFE."

Filmed at NYC's Beacon Theatre, the relatable hourlong special covers Schulz's chaotic experience trying to start a family with wife Emma Turner and going through IVF treatments to get pregnant with their daughter, Shiloh Jean, who was born in February 2024.

Schulz's most personal set yet, the routine is interspliced with sentimental video montages, which lends some earnestness to the parade of jokes about how being a "girl dad" is so much harder than the alternative (“You could not love your son, and he’ll be greater") and the awkwardness of getting recognized at the sperm clinic.

Watch on Netflix now

'Just One Look'

We love a juicy crime thriller, especially when it's of the Harlan Coben variety — just two months after the January 2025 release of the Netflix series of Coben's 2014 novel "Missing You" comes yet another adaptation of one of the author's famous novels.

This time, it's the gripping 2004 thriller "Just One Look" that is getting the streaming treatment, with a cast led by Maria Dębska (best-known for her leading role in the 2021 musical drama "Autumn Girl"), Cezary Łukaszewicz and Piotr Stramowski.

The new six-part series is set in Warsaw, Poland and follows Greta (Dębska), a happily married jewelry designer and mother of two. whose life is upended when an ominous old photograph mysteriously surfaces, one that seems to suggest that her husband Jacek (played by Łukaszewicz). When Jacek mysteriously disappears only hours later, Greta must confront buried truths, and her own murky memory, to save her husband from his dark past.

"Just One Look" is classic Coben, so if you're a fan of the writer's works and all of the jaw-dropping twists that regularly come with them, this should be one seriously addictive watch.

Watch on Netflix now

'Running Point'

If anyone could convince a movie star like Kate Hudson to try her hand at television — in a streaming sports comedy, no less — it's Mindy Kaling, the multihyphenate talent behind acclaimed comedies like "The Mindy Project," "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

"Running Point," Kaling's latest project — co-created with fellow sitcom mainstay Elaine Ko — combines the humorous workplace hijinks of "The Office," the drama-filled family dynamics of "Succession" and the real-life trajectory of the show's inspiration, Jeanie Buss, the high-profile and highly controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Buss is an executive producer on the series.)

Hudson plays Buss's TV proxy, Isla Gordon, who was recently appointed the new president of the Lakers-esque Los Angeles Waves, a legendary pro basketball team that’s been the family business for decades.

As a powerful and heavily scrutinized woman in a male-dominated industry, Isla has to prove herself not only to her brothers (played by Justin Theroux, Drew Tarver and Scott MacArthur) but also to professional basketball players with inflated egos and sports executives who refuse to take her seriously.

The high-energy comedy immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on Netflix after premiering on Feb. 27. As of press time, it's earned solid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 77% score from critics and an 81% approval rating from audiences.

That was enough for the streamer to quickly greenlight "Running Point" for another season. Hudson announced the news on X on March 6: “A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans. So we hear you, and so did Netflix. ‘Running Point’ is officially coming back for Season 2!"

Watch on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

