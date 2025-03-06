5 best shows like 'Paradise' to watch after the thriller's season 1 finale

"Paradise" has been one of my favorite shows of the year. It's currently just ahead of "The Pitt" for my show of the year so far — especially after the incredible season finale where we finally learn who killed President Cal Bradford.

But sadly, the show's first season has come to an end. That means there are no more episodes to watch until season 2 arrives on Hulu.

It also means that if you loved "Paradise" you're probably looking for a new show to watch.

Lucky for you, it's my job to watch shows, so I have a full list of great options for you to try next. Some of these are political thrillers, others lean into the mystery/conspiracy elements of "Paradise" and some just have great action thriller elements.

Here are the five best shows to watch like "Paradise" to watch after the season 1 finale.

'The Agency' (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

THE AGENCY Trailer 2 (2024) Michael Fassbender - YouTube Watch On

"The Agency" is based on the beloved French spy thriller series "The Bureau." Set in London, it stars Michael Fassbender as Brandon Colby aka "Martian," a former CIA deep cover operative who has been brought back home.

"Paradise" fans will love this show for a couple of reasons.

Obviously, if you love political thrillers then taking the subgenre leap to spy thriller is an easy one. But "The Agency" also jumps back and forth through time like Hulu's political thriller and features more than its share of duplicitous characters.

►Watch on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'Zero Day' (Netflix)

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Like "Paradise," Netlfix's "Zero Day" stars another famous actor as President of the United States. In fact, it actually stars two.

In this political thriller, a terrible cyberattack has killed thousands of Americans, and President Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) appoints former President George Mullen (Robert De Niro) to find those responsible for the heinous attack.

Full disclosure, this show is not as well made as "Paradise" and the political messaging of the show falls flat. But the conspiracy itself is compelling and tightly paced, and you'll enjoy the reveals of who's really behind the devastating attack.

►Watch on Netflix

'Reacher' (Prime Video)

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Reacher" is definitely lower stakes than the apocalyptic backdrop of a presidential assassination at the end of the world. But if you're a fan of "Paradise" you'll almost certainly like this Prime Video action show.

For starters, both shows feature leading men who can't help but steal a scene. In the case of "Reacher," it's Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular mammoth former military police officer turned self-appointed private investigator.

But also, both shows love a mystery. Like with "Paradise," Prime Video's action show is all about solving a conspiracy. Unlike with "Paradise" though, "Reacher" wraps up its story neatly at the end of the season rather than setting up the next season.

►Watch on Prime Video

'The Night Agent' (Netflix)

The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This one's tricky. Arguably, "The Night Agent" season 2 isn't quite the one-to-one comparison to "Paradise" that "The Night Agent" season 1 was. But both still feature an overarching conspiracy that needs to be unveiled.

In Netflix's hit thriller, the star of the show is Gabriel Basso, who plays FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Peter is initially the agent in charge of answering the Night Action phone in the White House, which is a hotline for Night Action assets out in the world to call in for help.

By the end of season 1, Peter transitions to become a Night Action agent himself, tasked with uncovering conspiracies of national importance. If you like a digestible conspiracy spy thriller, this Netflix show is worth a watch.

►Watch on Netflix

'Severance' (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I've been unable to help myself from comparing "Paradise" to "Severance" season 2.

While I loved the season 2 premiere of Apple's hit mystery show, the pacing this season has irked me. I found myself enjoying "Paradise" more, as it tends to actually answer the questions it asks.

That said there's no denying that Ben Stiller and Co. have built an incredible mystery show, and the myth-building around Lumon — the company at the show's center — is enough to rival the world-building of "Game of Thrones."

So if you enjoy the mystery elements of "Paradise," this Apple TV Plus mystery show is a natural next show to add to your queue.

►Watch on Apple TV Plus