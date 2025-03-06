'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive

News
By
published

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Waldern gives a season 2 update to investors

Shogun season 1
(Image credit: Hulu / Disney)

"Shogun" was the biggest hit show last year. But it now sounds like we may be waiting a long time for "Shogun season 2."

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference this past Tuesday (March 4), Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden gave an unexpected update on the 18-time Emmy winner.

"We like to bake it carefully," she told those in attendance (h/t Deadline). "We will not release season 2 until it’s ready.”

Now, there are a couple of caveats worth mentioning here. First, there's no indication that season 2 could be shelved entirely; it just might take longer than expected to get to us.

Second, this was at an investor event and Walden is reportedly (unofficially) campaigning to be the successor to Disney CEO Bob Iger. This feels like a comment meant to reassure investors that she's a steady hand rather than raise alarm over the current state of season 2 production.

Still, based on these comments we may have to adjust expectations about when to expect "Shogun season 2."

We're currently projecting a 2026 release date based on everything we know so far, but it's not impossible that it could be closer to 2027 if Disney is really taking its time.

This isn't the first Disney executive to comment on 'Shogun' season 2

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai in Shogun

(Image credit: Alamy)

Walden isn't alone in commenting on how Disney is being careful with "Shogun." Back in September, FX chairman of content and productions John Landgraf chimed in about the possibility of a season 3.

"I don’t know that we’re certain there will be three seasons," Landgraf told Deadline following FX's record-breaking night at the Emmys.

He clarified those comments by stating, "It still feels to us like three is the right number of seasons to really do it justice," but it's clear that he doesn't intend to force a season 3 if the story doesn't merit it.

Of course, Landgraf also originally envisioned "Shogun" as a limited series before greenlighting season 2, so there's a history of preaching caution but then still making more episodes of "Shogun." But frankly, the caution regarding this show is merited.

Cosmo Jarvis in Shogun

(Image credit: Alamy)

That's especially true since writing season 2 was always going to be difficult. The first season was initially intended to be a limited series, based on James Clavell's novel "Shogun." This new season will be based on historical events from 17th-century Japan, but the writers are essentially starting from scratch.

That's reportedly led to a difficult writers room, which only recently wrapped up. Filming is now set to begin in the fall, leaving me still hopeful we'll see "Shogun" season 2 in 2026 despite Walden's comments.

More From Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Shogun poster
'Shogun' season 2: Everything we know so far
Fallout TV show poster
‘Fallout’ season 2 just got big updates from two major stars — and now I’m even more excited
Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Sea Shimooka in 3 Body Problem
‘3 Body Problem’ season 2: Everything we know so far
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece
'One Piece' season 2: Everything we know so far
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 3 is in development and (hopefully) won't take so long this time, director says
Junichi Okada in first look at &quot;Last Samurai Standing&quot; coming to Netflix in 2025
Netflix drops first look at new action-drama — and it’s already one of my most anticipated shows of 2025
Latest in Hulu
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Alien
Hulu just got every single “Alien” movie — here’s the 3 to watch, and 1 you must skip
&#039;Deli Boys&#039; stars (from left) Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Asif Ali as Mir and Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky
How to watch 'Deli Boys' online – stream the criminal chaos online from anywhere in the world
Latest in News
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
Unofficial iOS 18 logo on an iPhone
iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
Netflix just canceled 'The Recruit' after 2 seasons and I'm stunned
An older woman and man holding a kettlebell in their chest as they squat down in gym class
This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5070 can't match RTX 4090 performance in new benchmark — despite Nvidia's claims
More about hulu
&#039;Deli Boys&#039; stars (from left) Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Asif Ali as Mir and Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky

How to watch 'Deli Boys' online – stream the criminal chaos online from anywhere in the world
Press

Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Unofficial iOS 18 logo on an iPhone

iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone
See more latest