I thought this new to Prime Video movie would be trash — here’s how it proved me wrong

I consider myself fairly open-minded when it comes to movies. Heck, I recently saw the “Borderlands” movie in theaters as I wanted to give the flick a fair shot (and you know what? It’s not the worst movie I’ve seen this year). But, I’ll be honest, when I settled into my cinema seat to watch “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” in early 2023, I was mentally preparing myself for a generic animated adventure movie that would only be good for entertaining very young children and giving parents a bit of peace.

I could not have been more wrong. This cartoon feline made me look like an absolute fool. Instead of a cliche family movie, I got a smart, funny and remarkably compelling adventure romp with some of the best animation this side of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." It’s an absolute hoot and had me considering buying my own pair of leather boots and cavalier hat (don’t worry, I didn’t …. yet).

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has just arrived on Prime Video, and I’m here to implore you to give it a watch. Yes, you, the reader rolling your eyes right now thinking it’s a movie designed purely for kids. Don’t make my mistake and assume you know this fairytale, because “The Last Wish” is full of surprises. Here’s why it’s a must-watch.

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is a fantastic fairytale adventure

The sequel to 2011’s “Puss in Boots”, itself a spin-off from the popular “Shrek” franchise, “The Last Wish” follows the furry protagonist on a quest to find the eponymous wish after learning that he’s used up eight of his nine lives. It’s your classic adventure narrative, with a magical mcguffin at its core, and a very eccentric group of allies and enemies surrounding the main star.

The cast includes Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney and more recognizable voices, and one of the movie’s biggest strengths is its diverse and memorable cast. Puss himself is a likable protagonist, but I especially enjoyed the inclusion of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. This ludicrous spin on the classic fairytale sees them as a mafia crime family complete with Cockney accents.

The journey to find The Last Wish takes Puss and pals to several memorable locations, including “Big” Jack Horner’s factory and a spooky Dark Forest, that echoes with past memories. While the quest is not particularly original for the genre, the movie unfolds at a pleasing pace, and it all builds to a thrilling grand finale, that packs a few neat twists, and some truly stunning fight sequences.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's" brand of comedy is an enjoyable mix of slapstick humor that will appeal to all ages, with just the right sprinkling of slightly more mature jokes that will get older viewers chuckling. Again, this is nothing new for the animated genre (many movies of this ilk mix broad comedy with more subtle jokes), but it’s well-handed and enjoyable, and I laughed surprisingly often while watching.

Don’t dismiss 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' as just a kids movie

It’s hard to talk about my favorite aspect of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” without spoiling a mid-movie reveal, but I’ll just say one of the antagonist, a large grey Wolf (voiced by Wagner Moura), brings something to the table that I’ve never seen before, or since, in an animated adventure movie. His scenes are the most memorable.

Thematically the movie is pretty interesting too. Puss’ quest to score extra lives forces him to fear his biggest fears, and also reflect on the life he’s lived up to this point. Of course, these mature aspects are handled in a way that is still appropriate for children, but the fact that “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is willing to push the genre boundaries is commendable.

I also have to give a special shout-out to the movie’s animation. Inspired by the aforementioned 2018 animated Spider-Man movie, the movie mimics the look of a children’s book, and it’s glorious to watch unfold. Some of the action sequences are especially remarkable. Heck, even if you don’t connect with any of the characters (and you’d need a heart of stone to not like this loveable cast), just watching the vibrant and colorful animation is reason enough to press the play button.

Stream 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' on Prime Video now

I’m far from alone in heaping praise on “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, the Dreamworks animated movie holds a mighty impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics just as eager to praise its vivid art style and its surprisingly mature themes as me. And viewers agreed, it holds a 94% audience score on the review aggregate site. This sequel was a hit with both critics and viewers.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is not to be missed. Whether you’re looking for a movie on Prime Video that can be enjoyed by the whole family, or wanting to stream something of really high quality, it's a grand adventure that will delight viewers of all ages. This “Shrek” spin-off is so much better than I ever expected.

Watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Prime Video now