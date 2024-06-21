7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (June 21-23)

Summer TV is really heating up, with more new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services .

The weekend lineup is led by "Orphan Black: Echoes," a sequel to the sci-fi favorite starring Tatiana Maslany. Like the OG series, "Echoes" tackles the topic of human cloning, this time with Krysten Ritter in the lead role.

On the movie side, Jessica Alba returns to the screen for the action thriller "Trigger Warning," while tennis great Roger Federer says goodbye to the sport in the documentary "Federer: Twelve Final Days." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ (AMC)

The cult fave “Orphan Black” deftly explored the implications of human cloning in thrilling, dramatic and often comedic ways during its run from 2013 to 2017. And it made a star out of Tatiana Maslany. Now, a sequel series continues to explore that world, with Krysten Ritter in the lead role. Lucy has no memory of who she is or where she came from and lives a quiet life in the sticks. Her only real connections are boyfriend Jack (Avan Jogia) and his deaf daughter. After an accident, she returns to the radar of some pursuers, including Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes) — the grown-up daughter of Maslany’s Sarah Manning from the OG show. When her friends are put in danger, Lucy embarks on a journey to discover what her past really holds.

Premieres Sunday, June 23 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ (Netflix)

Be aggressive, be ... be aggressive ... if you want a spot on among the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The team behind “Cheer” is also responsible for this docu-series following the 2023-2024 squad from auditions to training camp through the end of the NFL season. Viewers get unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the iconic group, which places the highest expectations on its members, as one of them notes in the trailer: “You need to look like a supermodel, but perform like an athlete.” Puts a different spin on team spirit.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Shoresy’ season 3 (Hulu)

As competitive as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are, so too is the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO). And things are about to get even more fierce on the third season of the “Letterkenny” spinoff, which sees the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament. As usual, captain Shoresy (Jared Keeso) can't stop dropping F-bombs or throwing punches at opposing players. But if the Bulldogs want to maintain their goal of never losing a game again, they'll have to keep their cool and play good hockey.

Streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Trigger Warning’ (Netflix)

Jessica Alba hasn't acted much in the past decade; she’s been busy with The Honest Company, which she co-founded. Now that she's stepped down from her role as chief creative officer and her schedule has opened up, Alba is back to headlining movies. In “Trigger Warning,” she plays Special Forces commando Parker, who’s called home from active duty when her father dies. She takes over the family bar and reconnects with ex-boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-headed brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall). As she seeks answers on what happened to her dad, Parker also must contend with a violent gang causing chaos in her hometown.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ (Prime Video)

Watching Roger Federer play tennis was a religious experience , as David Foster Wallace once beautifully described. He retired in September 2022 with 20 majors, including a record eight Wimbledon titles, and a record 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1. But no numbers can adequately reflect his impact on the sport and fans worldwide. This documentary from Asif Kapadia (“Amy”) follows Federer at the very end of that illustrious career. The intimate footage captures the tennis icon at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he bids farewell to a game that shaped his life for two decades.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Black Barbie’ (Netflix)

Last year’s Barbie phenomenon put a bright spotlight on the iconic toy loved by many young children across generations. This documentary narrows that focus to the origins of the first Black Barbie, which was released in 1980. Inspired by the story of her great aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell, a Mattel employee boldly asked Ruth Handler, "Why don't we make a Barbie that looks like me?” Filmmaker Lagueria Davis explores the journey that resulted from that question and which was initially guided by three trailblazing Black women at Mattel.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘IF’ (PVOD)

John Krasinski, who already pivoted from actor to director with the instant horror classic “A Quiet Place,” pivots again to wholesome, feel-good family fare with “IF.” In addition to helming this live-action fantasy, he plays the dad to a 12-year-old girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming). She’s still struggling with her mother’s death and now her father is in the hospital awaiting heart surgery. In this fraught situation, Bea begins to see imaginary friends (IFs). Her grandmother’s neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) is the only other person who can see them, too, and he takes her on an adventure to meet more of them.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple