7 best movies like 'A Quiet Place' to stream right now

Directed by John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place" was a massive hit when it was released in 2018, grossing over $341 million worldwide and spawning a sequel with "A Quiet Place Part 2," which was released in 2020 and a brand new prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One," which hits theaters this weekend.

Where to stream 'A Quiet Place' "A Quiet Place" is streaming on Paramount Plus

This thriller about a family hiding in a rural cabin from otherworldly monsters attracted to sound made for a unique premise and viewers were drawn into the larger world of these monsters. If you love this series and are looking for more sci-fi and horror-tinged movies brimming with suspense, here are some movies like "A Quiet Place" we recommend:

'Bird Box'

Like "A Quiet Place," "Bird Box" has a unique premise involving monsters that drive anyone looking at them to instant suicide. Society instantly crumbles as the vast majority of humanity succumbs to this threat almost immediately, not knowing about the beings' supernatural powers until it is too late.

Viewers follow Malorie, a hardened survivor who has managed to evade this threat for several years, through a combination of luck and sheer force of will. However, after caring for two children Malorie must make a treacherous journey to ensure her new family's continued survival and search for a rumored haven in the ashes of humanity.

Watch on Netflix

‘Annihilation'

"Annihilation" is a psychological sci-fi thriller that takes place after a mysterious zone called "The Shimmer" appears on Earth after an apparent alien invasion. After her husband goes missing on an expedition Inside this mysterious location and then reappears as a seemingly different person, scientist Lena joins a team of other female scientists on a perilous venture to find out what happened to him and his team inside this location.

Beyond the Shimmer, Lena and her team discover a world reshaped by the alien influence full of mutated plants and animals that seemingly combine and rearrange DNA to create nightmarish hybrid creatures. However, as Lena begins to unravel the mysteries of what happened to her husband inside this area, she begins to understand that this is the beginning of a much larger nightmare that could threaten the entire human race.

Watch on Paramount Plus

‘The Others'

The 2001 film "The Others," directed by Alejandro Amenábar, has become something of a cult classic in the nearly 25 years since its original release. Starring Nicole Kidman, this moody, gothic ghost story is set in 1945, and follows widow Grace Stewart. who lives in perpetual darkness with her two young photosensitive children.

When Grace and her children all start hearing voices and experiencing vivid hallucinations, Grace becomes convinced the house is haunted and takes drastic measures to protect herself and her children. However, not all is as it seems in this haunted house, and viewers who are checking this film out for the first time will be rewarded with one of the most shocking twists ever put on film, which masterfully re-contextualizes the whole film.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

‘Cloverfield’

When it comes to the found footage genre, many point to "Cloverfield" as ushering in a resurgence of this type of film, following the pioneering "The Blair Witch Project" in the 1990s.

This film begins with footage of a going away party shot by a character named Rob. As Rob documents the evening, an earthquake strikes, followed by a massive explosion. Rob keeps shooting as his friends bear witness to a monstrous creature wreaking havoc on New York City.

Rob fights to survive and document the incident, all while trying to find his girlfriend Beth, whom he was separated from in all the chaos. Though the shaky camera work can be a bit tough to watch (and there aren't a lot of clear shots of the monster) the film feels very authentic to the period and feels like "real" archival footage of a monster invasion.

Watch on Paramount Plus

'Edge of Tomorrow'

"Edge of Tomorrow," also sometimes called "Live Die Repeat," stars Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, who finds himself fighting on the front lines in a war against a technologically advanced alien race called Mimics, who seem to never lose a battle, always anticipating their enemies moves.

However, upon his death during the battle, he finds himself inexplicably reliving the same day over and over again, and uses this seemingly random advantage to hone his combat skills and gain valuable knowledge about the Mimics. However, as he learns more he finds that his time loop ability isn't an accident, and discovers that there may just be a way to break the loop and defeat the Mimics at the same time.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Prey'

A unique twist on the "Predator" franchise, "Prey" is a prequel that is set in the Comanche Nation in 1719. The film follows Naru, who Is the first human to encounter the highly-evolved Predator.

Though technologically outmatched, Naru is determined to protect her tribe and sets out to track and defeat the Predator. She must use her knowledge of the land, developing hunting skills, and healing abilities to outsmart and overcome the technologically advanced alien before it's too late.

Watch on Hulu

'No One Will Save You'

"No One Will Save You" is an interesting twist on the home invasion story, and follows Brynn, who lives alone, but finds her peace shattered when an alien breaks into her house. However, Brunn Is able to keep her wits about her and successfully fights off the alien. However, this is just the beginning of this story, as Brynn's efforts at self-defense set off a chain of events that will change the face of life on Earth as we know it.

One of the interesting things about "No One Will Save You" is how it uses a complete lack of dialogue to create tension: there's only one line spoken in the entire movie. The film instead relies on a moody soundtrack, as well as some stellar sound design and acting performances to help viewers experience the terror of an alien invasion.

Stream on Hulu