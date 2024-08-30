7 new movies and shows to stream Labor Day weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Aug. 30-Sept. 2)

With a long Labor Day weekend looming, you may find yourself at loose ends. If so, fire up any of the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

Our weekend watch list is led by two completely different returning series, "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2. You can get a little mystery and a dose of fantasy!

On the movie side, Yorgos Lanthimos' latest oddity "Kinds of Kindness" hits streaming, while M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller "Trap" is available to rent on demand. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu

Ah, another year, another murder, same building. The acclaimed hit mystery-comedy returns with a new case to solve. In the season 3 finale, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles and Oliver (Martin Short) returned to the Arconia after the opening of Oliver’s Broadway play and stumbled upon the dead body of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). But was Sazz or Charles the intended victim? The trio’s investigation takes them all the way to Hollywood, where their podcast is getting adapted into a movie, and back to the Arconia again. Season 4 is as star-studded as usual, with Meryl Streep reprising her role as Loretta and additions including Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zack Galifianakis and Kumail Nanjiani.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 2 (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Evil is poised to take over Middle-earth in the second season of Amazon’s ambitious “Lord of the Rings” series. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has returned and the Dark Lord is building an army of orcs, but he has even more nefarious plans in the works. Posing as an elf named Annatar, he convinces Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to craft the Rings of Power, which Sauron intends to use to gain complete control over Middle-earth. As chaos descends across the land, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) lead the efforts of elves, dwarves, men, wizards and Harfoots to fight back against Sauron and his army.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Adam Sandler: Love You’ (Netflix)

Adam Sandler: Love You | Official Trailer | Netflix

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been fruitful and seems to be mutually beneficial. Say what you will about the quality of some of the projects, but others like “Hustle” and “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” are genuinely good. “Love You” is less straight stand-up act and more of a variety special. Sandler tosses off jokes, sings, plays guitar and generally goofs around. You know, just being Adam Sandler. If you’re into that, you’ll enjoy this special, helmed by “Uncut Gems” co-director Josh Safdie.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘K-Pop Idols’ (Apple TV Plus)

K-Pop Idols – Official Trailer | Apple TV+

This is your backstage pass to the musical phenomenon that is K-pop. Over the course of six episodes, fans get an intimate look at the intense lives of K-pop sensations Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN. As Jessi embarks on her first solo tour, she grapples with the pressure of succeeding. The member of boy band CRAVITY undertake grueling dance and singing lessons to impress their agency. And international girl group BLACKSWAN deals with internal tensions even as they face racism and bullying by outsiders.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

New movies

'Kinds of Kindness' (Hulu)

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight UK

Fresh off her second Oscar win, Emma Stone reunites with “Poor Things” director Yorgos Lanthimos for this “triptych fable.” Stone, Jesse Plemons, play multiple roles across three loosely connected stories. They follow a man who seeks to take control of his life after breaking away from his boss; a police officer who suspects his recently-returned missing wife is an imposter; and a woman looking for a specific person destined to become a spiritual leader. “Kinds of Kindess” is as wondrously weird and manically marvelous as Lanthimos’ previous films like “Poor Things” and “The Lobster.”

Streaming now on Hulu

'Trap' (PVOD)

M. Night Shyamlan set out to mash up “Silence of the Lambs” and a Taylor Swift concert in this psychological thriller. Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, a seemingly innocuous middle-aged dad who takes his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to see pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan) perform in a sold-out arena. What nobody knows is that Cooper is actually a serial killer known as “the Butcher.” What he doesn’t know until a staff member lets it slip is that the entire concert is a trap to catch the Butcher. As the police close in on him, Cooper must find a way to escape without alarming his daughter or getting caught.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

'The Deliverance' (Netflix)

The Deliverance | Lee Daniels | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In his latest movie, Lee Daniels leans heavily on Christian tropes to create a paranormal horror movie in the vein of “The Exorcist” but with a predominantly Black cast. Ebony Jackson (Andra Day) is a struggling alcoholic single mom who’s scraping by as she raises three kids and supports her own mother (Glenn Close) through chemotherapy. Ebony moves her family into a new home for a fresh start, but strange occurrences raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services. She finds herself battling not only to keep her family together but for the souls of her children.

Streaming now on Netflix