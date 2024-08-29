Netflix confirms streaming dates for its biggest upcoming movies of 2024 — add these 5 originals to your watch list

It’s been a pretty underwhelming year so far for Netflix original movies. While there have been a few highs, like “Hit Man” with Glen Powell, there has been a fairly overwhelming amount of lows with Netflix offering subscribers subpar films, including “Lift”, “The Union”, “Irish Wish”, “Rebel Moon - Part Two” and more duds.

Fortunately, the back half of the year tends to be when the streaming service releases its biggest movies, particularly flicks that have awards potential. That looks to be the case again in 2024. As we head into the fall, Netflix has confirmed streaming dates for some of its most high-profile original movies still to come.

Below are the five upcoming Netflix movies you won’t want to miss including a crime mystery directed by Anna Kendrick, and an airport-set thriller that looks like the perfect alternative to classic holiday movies. These new Netflix movies need to be in your watch list…

‘The Platform 2’ (October 4)

“The Platform” is one of my favorite ever Netflix movies, and while I’m yet to be fully convinced a sequel is needed, you better believe I’ll be watching “The Platform 2” the second it's available to stream in just over a month.

Plot details on this follow-up are relatively thin, but we know it’ll again take place in the series’ trademark towerblock-style prison where a large platform of food slowly descends the floors. I'm sure the stakes will be high and the societal commentary on point. “The Platform 2” will feature Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, and Óscar Jaenada.

‘Woman of the Hour’ (October 18)

Anna Kendrick makes her directional debut with “Woman of the Hour”, a crime mystery that is based on a shocking true story. Kendrick doesn’t just direct either, she also stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on the popular ‘70s show “The Dating Game”.

While Bradshaw appears on the show looking to match with a charming man, she actually comes face-to-face with a serial killer, Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto). “Woman of the Hour” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023, and received a strong critical response (it’s currently rated 90% on Rotten Tomatoes ) so my expectations for this one are pretty high.

‘JOY’ (November 22)

Not to be confused with the 2015 movie of the same name starring Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy” is an upcoming British drama that boasts a pretty strong cast. Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie and James Norton feature in this period piece set in the 1960s and 1970s.

It follows a nurse (McKenzie), a surgeon (Nighy) and a scientist (Norton) who work to develop the world’s first ‘test-tube baby”. Along the way, they don’t just face numerous scientific hurdles but also fierce opposition from the church, media and medical establishment. This looks like a real inspiring crowd-pleaser and could see the cast nominated come awards season.

‘Carry-On’ (December 13)

Move over “Die Hard 2”, there’s a new holiday action-thriller set at an airport about to touch down. “Carry-On” stars Taron Egerton as a young TSA agent who faces the holiday shift from hell when he’s blackmailed by a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) and forced to allow a dangerous package through the security checkpoint and onto a Christmas Day flight. This Netflix movie could make for great alternative viewing over the holiday season (After all, there are only so many times you can rewatch “Home Alone” or "Elf"), and Egerton is a proven action performer.

‘The Six Triple Eight’ (December 20)

Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa” debuted on Netflix back in February, and while it did claim the No. 1 spot on the streaming service, its 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes was well deserved. Nevertheless, there’s no time like the present to start making amends with viewers, and “The Six Triple Eight” could see Perry redeem himself.

Featuring Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson as well Gregg Sulkin, Susan Sarandon and Ophrah Winfrey, this war movie focuses on the only Women’s Army Corp unit of color to serve overseas in World War II. It’s set to shine the spotlight on a group of unsung heroes and could be a very special (and important) war movie.