6 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 10-16)

News
By
published

Our top TV picks this week include 'Wheel of Time,' 'Long Bright River' and John Mulaney's live talk show

Long Bright River; John Mulaney; The Wheel of Time
(Image credit: Peacock; Netflix; Prime Video)

As spring moves forward, more new shows are premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

Leading this week's new TV lineup is the return of "The Wheel of Time" for its third season. Amazon's fantasy epic sees the battle between light and dark grow more dangerous.

Two high-profile miniseries debut this week, both in the crime thriller genre. Amanda Seyfried anchors "Long Bright River" as a police officer on a personal missing persons case, while Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura are low-level thieves who find themselves caught in a deadly situation.

Plus, John Mulaney is back on Netflix with a live talk show that promises to be both hilarious and chaotic. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ (Netflix)

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Everybody's Live with John Mulaney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

John Mulaney is back, and this time, he’s going fully live. Following the success of last year’s “Everybody’s in LA,” Mulaney is doubling down with a 12-week, no-delay, anything-goes talk show

The comedian’s latest late-night experiment will blend chaotic guest pairings, unscripted calls from the audience and a format that feels both totally familiar and completely unhinged. Expect celebrities, experts and random weirdos sitting side by side while Mulaney steers the ship — or at least lets it drift off course to hilarious effect.

Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘Adolescence’ (Netflix)

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

This legal/family drama has a unique conceit: each of the four episodes is filmed in continuous takes that capture the raw, unfiltered chaos of a family in crisis, a community in shock and a justice system scrambling for answers.

When 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a classmate, his parents (Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco) are left grappling with a terrifying question: Could their son really be capable of such a crime?

As Jamie’s family reels and the detectives investigate, “Adolescence” grapples with the role that social media, peer pressure, and bullying play in shaping the younger generation.

All 4 episodes premiere Thursday, March 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Long Bright River’ (Peacock)

Long Bright River | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Long Bright River | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube
Watch On

Amanda Seyfried takes on another limited series several years after her Emmy-winning performance in “The Dropout.” In this crime thriller, she stars as Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philly cop patrolling the gritty streets of Kensington, where the opioid crisis looms large.

But when a string of murders shakes the neighborhood, the case turns personal: Mickey’s estranged, drug-addicted sister has vanished, and the deeper she digs, the more their shared past seems entangled in the present danger.

“Long Bright River” blends heart-pounding suspense with raw family drama as it explores the ties that bind and the secrets that haunt.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, March 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 (Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Amazon’s fantasy epic returns for a thrilling third season, plunging deeper into the magic and peril of Robert Jordan’s beloved fourth book, “The Shadow Rising.”

With destiny pressing down on him, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) grapples with the immense burden of being the Dragon Reborn, while Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) is haunted by visions that could change everything.

This season expands the world like never before, bringing to life breathtaking new settings — from the scorching expanse of the Aiel Waste to the treacherous alleys of Tanchico and the mysterious, mist-shrouded ruins of Rhuidean.

As Rand and Moiraine face revelations that will reshape their paths, Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) embarks on his own journey of transformation, one that will test his strength, loyalty, and fate.

Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, March 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Top Chef’ season 22 (Bravo)

SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at Top Chef Season 22 | Top Chef | Bravo - YouTube SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at Top Chef Season 22 | Top Chef | Bravo - YouTube
Watch On

Pack your knives and grab your passports — ”Top Chef” is heading north! Season 22 takes the culinary battle to Canada, where 15 ambitious chefs will slice, dice, and sauté their way through the country’s vibrant food scene for a shot at the biggest prize in “Top Chef” history.

Former winner Kristen Kish returns for her second year as host and judge, alongside Tom Colicchio and Canada’s own Gail Simmons. The chefs will also have to impress a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Michael Cera in a trivia-fueled challenge.

The competition will head to iconic locations like Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island with challenges ranging from putting a fresh spin on poutine to cooking at dizzying heights atop the CN Tower.

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo)
Airs next day on Peacock

‘Dope Thief’ (Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Dope Thief — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

Two powerhouse performers, Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, team up in this crime drama limited series that turns a quick-money grift into a fight for survival.

Ray and Manny are two lifelong Philly hustlers who pose as DEA agents to rip off low-level drug dealers — until they hit the wrong house. Suddenly, they’re in the crosshairs of a ruthless cartel, a vengeful biker gang, and a no-nonsense DEA agent (Marin Ireland).

Created by Peter Craig and and with Ridley Scott directing the action-packed premiere, “Dope Thief” is the tale of two friends caught between the law and organized crime with their lives in the balance.


Episodes 1-2 premieres Friday, March 14 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

