'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far

"Severance" season 2 has been an up-and-down season at times. The season premiere was excellent, but then the show hit a bit of a lull and some pacing problems.

But now the Apple TV Plus thriller has been on a heater, with three incredible episodes in a row. The latest on, "Sweet Vitriol," is the show's best yet.

Yes, it's even better than last week's beautifully shot look into Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) life together before being severed.

That's because this episode dropped the biggest reveal of the show so far, answering a question we didn't even know we had. Like the previous episode, "Chikhai Bardo," it's also an incredible look into what made one of the show's main characters who they are today.

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 8, "Sweet Vitriol" to follow

'Severance' just gave us the Harmony Cobel episode we didn't know we needed

At the end of episode 7, we saw Mark's sister Devon calling Mrs. Selving aka Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette).

Devon was concerned about Mark's reintegration, and we were concerned she had just unwittingly turned Mark over to a former Lumon employee looking for a way back into Kier's good graces.

But now, we're concerned about that no longer. Now, we know that Harmony Cobel has no plans to turn Mark over to Lumon's executives to gain favor.

That's because this episode revealed that Ms. Cobel hates Lumon more than anyone else — and with good reason.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

At the end of this impressively tight 38-minute episode, we get the shocking revelation that Ms. Cobel created severance. The procedure is based on work she did as part of Lumon's "Wintertide fellowship" (not the first reference to that in recent episodes).

But she didn't get the credit she deserved. Instead, that credit went to current Lumon CEO Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry). She had been told that Kier's knowledge would help everyone, and as a devout Lumonite with a Lumon zealot for an aunt (Jane Alexander), she believed the company line.

This is why she was running the severed floor. This was her baby, and when it came to the severance procedure, nobody was a bigger expert.

Now that she's been cast aside though, she can see Lumon for what it is. It's the company that destroyed her home in Salt's Neck and stole her life's work. And she's set on a collision course with a reintegrated Mark that could bring Lumon's whole empire crashing down.

Biggest questions season 2 has yet to answer

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

With just two episodes left in "Severance" season 2, we're starting to get answers to the show's biggest questions — and fast. But there are still a few big questions left that could be answered before the season is over.

What is the Wintertide Fellowship? We've seen reference to this twice now, with Ms. Huang currently on track to join it, and Ms. Cobel having once been a part of it. Still, we don't know what this mysterious Lumon rite of passage actually is.

We've seen reference to this twice now, with Ms. Huang currently on track to join it, and Ms. Cobel having once been a part of it. Still, we don't know what this mysterious Lumon rite of passage actually is. Will Ms. Cobel successfully integrate Mark? At the end of this episode, we now know that Ms. Cobel created the severance procedure down to the chip designs and that Dr. Reghabi maybe didn't know what she was doing.

At the end of this episode, we now know that Ms. Cobel created the severance procedure down to the chip designs and that Dr. Reghabi maybe didn't know what she was doing. Will Mark find Gemma? We now know that Gemma joined Lumon at least somewhat willingly, even if she's now there against her will. Now the question remains ... will they find each other before the season is over?