5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Dec. 2-8)

December is beginning with a bang by featuring big stars in new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's new TV lineup gets a big dose of holiday cheer from pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who presents her "Nonsense Christmas" special. Meanwhile, Keira Knightley headlines the spy thriller "Black Doves" and Jude Law is the grown-up in the kid adventure "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ (Disney Plus)

After the darker, mature tone of “The Acolyte,” Disney’s “Star Wars” television universe veers to a more youthful adventure tale that’s giving major “Goonies” vibes. Showrunners Jon Watts and Chistopher Ford have been open about drawing inspiration from the 1985 classic and even considered casting some “Goonies” stars as adult characters. Instead, Jude Law anchors the show as Jod Na Nawood, a Force user who relies on his charm to get out of sticky situations. But the real protagonists are four kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — who stumble upon a discovery on their home planet and end up getting lost in the vast galaxy.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Black Doves’ (Netflix)

My theory is that the success of “Slow Horses” has inspired top-caliber British actors to star in their own spy dramas. See: Michael Fassbender in “The Agency,” Eddie Redmayne in “The Day of the Jackal” and now Keira Knightly in “Black Doves.” Helen Webb is a quick-witted, down-to-earth mother and wife … and an undercover spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the titular organization she works for. When Helen’s secret lover is assassinated, her enigmatic handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam dig into the death, which leads them to uncover a vast conspiracy linking the London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

All 6 episodes premiere Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Creature Commandos’ (Max)

The first entry in James Gunn’s new DC Universe (DCU) is this animated adventure featuring a team of incarcerated monsters recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. General Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) leads the group, which includes Frankenstein (David Harbour), Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova), Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), the Bride (Indira Varma), Circe (Anya Chalotra) and GI Robot (Sean Gunn). Think “Suicide Squad” but even more violent and fou-mouthed.

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘The Sticky’ (Prime Video)

A true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist” serves as the inspiration for this dramedy that feels akin to a Coen brothers movie. Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale) is a maple syrup farmer who might lose her property from a corrupt local bureaucrat. She’s approached by down-on-his-luck security guard Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr) and Boston mobster Mike Byrne (Chris Diamantopoulos) with a proposition: rob the Maple Syrup Reserve. Millions of dollars are on the line in what could be the sweetest heist in Canadian history. But a series of missteps results in a dead body, setting Detective Valérie Nadeau (Suzanne Clément) and police officer Teddy Green (Gita Miller) on their trail.

All 6 episodes premiere Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ (Netflix)

Grammy-nominated pop star Sabrina Carpenter puts down the “Espresso” to present her first-ever variety musical special, which will showcase performances of songs from her holiday EP “Fruitcake” and other chart-topping holiday covers. The special will also feature duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis, and comedic appearances by Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

Special premieres Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix